Stockwood Park RFC Young Rugby Stars Shine at Saracens

Stockwood Park RFC U11

Hundreds of budding rugby stars descended on the home of Saracens on Saturday for the Defender Rising Stars Cup, in partnership with PREM Rugby.

Over 25 grassroots clubs from across the country, including Stockwood Park RFC, took part in a day of matches that mixed competition with fun, teamwork and learning.

The annual Under-11s and Under-12s festival is one of a series of nationwide events hosted by PREM Rugby clubs, giving young players the chance to experience a professional environment. For the Under-11s, the focus was on rugby’s core values — teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship — while the Under-12s competed for the top spot in their age group.

For many of the youngsters, it was their first time stepping out on a professional pitch, cheered on by proud parents and coaches. The weather stayed bright throughout the day as teams showcased their skills, spirit and energy.

The festival ended with an awards ceremony where Saracens stars Phil Brantingham, Harvey Beaton and Nathan Michelow handed out medals.

“What a brilliant day,” said Brantingham. “These young players displayed not only great skill and passion, but teamwork and respect. To see these values instilled already fills me with confidence for the future of the sport.”

“It’s brilliant to see so many young players enjoying themselves. Events like this are exactly how we grow the next generation of talent — full of energy, teamwork and a real love for the game,” added Nathan Michelow.

Since the first Defender Rising Stars Festival in 2008, more than 125,000 children have taken part, with some even going on to play professionally for PREM Rugby clubs.

Stockwood Park RFC coach Sean Birk said: “I think the diversity of the team is special. We’re grassroots through and through, we’re not an elite club so we have a mixture of abilities in the team but they all look out for each other on the field.”

Under-11s player George Trew said: “I like rucking, passing and I think we’ve got the best leadership from our coaches and captain!”

After the final whistle, the young players and their families stayed on to watch Saracens take on Sale Sharks, rounding off an unforgettable day of rugby as the home side claimed a dominant 65–14 victory.

These festivals form part of PREM Rugby’s commitment to developing the game at grassroots level. Defender has supported grassroots rugby in the UK for nearly two decades through the Defender Rising Stars Cup in partnership with PREM Rugby.

