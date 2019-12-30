Stockwood Park succumb to second-half try blitz

Stockwood Park travelled to Oakham with high hopes, but were beaten 37-13.

Park started against the breeze and soon trailed 3-0 after a penalty, but Kieran Ryan got outside the Oakham defence and sprinted 30 yards to score in the corner and put them ahead.

Oakham responded with a converted try from their right wing before a penalty extended their lead to 13–5 at half-time.

Stockwood attacked immediately from the restart and were rewarded with a Brandon Lewsey penalty (13–8).

Oakham piled on the pressure and quickly added two tries, the second from a driven lineout, to lead 25–8.

Stockwood maintained their effort and tackling throughout, but Sam Janes, son of former club captain Chris Janes, crossed for the hosts before a try by Oakham’s centre made it 37-8.

But Park continued to attack and were rewarded when Kieran Ryan pounced on a rare mistake by the Oakham backs.

Breaking through the first line of defence, he kicked ahead and won the chase to score in the corner,

Park return on Saturday at Bedford Queens.