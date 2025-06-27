Success for Dunstable's The Vale Academy pupils at County QuadKids Athletics xompetition

Sporting success at The Vale Academy

Pupils from The Vale Academy have made an impressive mark at the County QuadKids Athletics Competition, held at Bedfordshire International Athletics Stadium.

Demonstrating determination, teamwork and a real passion for sport, the Year 5 and 6 team delivered a strong performance and secured a fantastic 4th place finish. Their achievement reflects the school's commitment to sport and physical education.

But the real showstopper came from the Year 3 and 4 team, who stormed to 1st place, proudly earning the title of the best team in Bedfordshire!

This outstanding result confirms the school’s reputation as a sporty school, and many would agree it’s among the best schools for sports in the region. With strong values, dedicated staff and enthusiastic pupils, it's easy to see why the school is considered a good school in Dunstable.

Sandcastle building attempt!

The children even found time to celebrate in style by attempting to build a sandcastle at the end of the day!

Congratulations to all the talented athletes who took part. It’s yet another example of why The Vale Acadedmy is such a good school – both on and off the field.