Swimmer Judd claims bronze at National Championships

Dunstable Swimming Club performance squad athlete Michael Judd claimed bronze at the short course Masters National Championships held recently.

He competed in four races in Sheffield, claiming his bronze in the 200m breaststroke.

From the outset it appeared this was going to be a pretty special race for the DSC competitor.

He achieved a time of 1.13 at the 100m mark, battling hard in the final 50m to clock a fantastic time of 2.37 to finish in third place.

Swimming in the 50m backstroke, Judd clocked a brilliant 28.46, giving him a very creditable fifth place position.

The Dunstable SC member also competed in the 100m backstroke, with 1.02.68 and hit an eye-catching 29.73 at the 50m mark.

In the 50m breaststroke Judd swam 32.09 for another brilliant time, his thorough preparation in training paid off, as it was no surprise that he was more than ready for the challenge.

Judd, along with other DSC Performance and Sprint 3 swimmers, were involved at the Winter Regionals that took place in Basildon over the weekend, followed by the second round of the National Arena League in Leamington Spa.