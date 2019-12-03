Swimmers leave the Watford Open with medal haul

Dunstable Swimming Club members impressed at the Watford Open.

As well as a host of personal best times, many swimmers also claimed medals.

In the 400m freestyle, Millie Dudley won silver, with Veronika Popow doing likewise in the 100m breaststroke event.

Maia Morgan won bronze in the same event.

Walter Hackett scooped silver in the 100m individual medley.

The 200m backstroke saw Jessica Medlicott and Jessica Kefford both win bronze medals in their age groups.

In the 100m freestyle Millie Dudley struck gold while a silver was also won by Rhianne Carrick.

Walter Hackett won gold in this event.

Rhianne Carrick added gold in the 200m individual medley, with Millie Dudley and Callum Shepherd claiming bronzes.

The 50m butterfly saw Jenny Davis (12) swim a club record 34.08 as Michael Judd won silver and Walter Hackett added bronze.

The 100m backstroke brought further medals for Veronika Popow (bronze) and Millie Dudley.

Veronika Popow added bronze in the 200m breaststroke.

The 100m butterfly brought Jenny Davis bronze while Millie Dudley and Rhianne Carrick took gold and silver respectively.

The 50m breaststroke brought a silver for Rhianne Carrick.

Wlter Hackett achieved bronze in the 200m freestyle, with Millie Dudley clinching silver.

In the 50m backstroke, Amber Flitton and Olivia Cooper swam county times while Rhianne Carrick took the silver medal.

In the gruelling 200m butterfly, Jenny Davis won silver, achieving a brand new club record of 3.01.60.

Olivia Cooper and Amber Flitton also swam at the Crusaders Last Chance Open Meet in Bletchley.

They clinched two golds, four bronzes, four county qualifying times and a whole raft of personal bests between them to cap off a successful period for Dunstable Swimming Club.