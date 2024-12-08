The latest news and results from Luton Angling Club

Tree work at South Lagoon

Here is this week's round up of news, information and catch reports from Luton Angling Club.

There is not much to report this week mainly due to the very poor weather. Storm Darragh has been wreaking havoc at some of our venues this weekend, During the night on Saturday a very large tree fell across the track around the South Lagoon fully blocking access, which unfortunately cut off a couple of members who had fished the South Lagoon on Saturday night and they were trapped at the venue and unable to leave.

Committee members David Murdoch and Fergal O'Kane along with venue bailiffs Brian Turner and Andy Smith quickly mobilised themselves early on Sunday morning and dealt with the situation and cut up and removed the fallen tree. They were all very wet and cold by the time they had finished.

For safety reasons we would advise our members in future to avoid visiting our venues or fishing when there are severe weather warnings in place, we may consider venue closures in future when there are named storms and Met office severe weather warnings for wind. When there is high winds and risk of flooding, please always risk assess your surroundings when you arrive and continue monitor the conditions closely.

South Lagoon Carp caught during storm Darragh

South Lagoon WybostonBraving the mad weather during Storm Darragh, Day ticket anglers, Darrell West and West Thomas had another good 24 hours on South Lagoon on Friday night, they had 10 carp up to 22lbs and a few bream between them, the bailiffs tell us there are still lots of carp coming out from the South Lagoon.

Match Report 4th December GUC The GlobeThis week the weather again forced a change of venue, the scheduled match on the river at Wyboston having to be hastily re arranged due to the river being in flood yet again.

It’s at times like this when our Canal sections are really appreciated as they usually give us an alternate fishable venue.

This week we decided to fish The Globe, after first checking the pub wouldn’t mind us parking, and 15 of us met in the in the car park for our draw

The day was bright and cold starting at 4C, and the forecast was fine with no rain. This week, many were fooled by it and had left umbrellas at home. However, this prediction turned out to be untrue, as the sun went, and we had a period of heavy drizzle, which was sufficient to make everything wet at lunchtime.

The Canal was full, after the recent rain, and had colour, although with the decreasing temperature, the water (and the fish) was really cold. Boat traffic this week was minimal, with a CRT workboat and three others passing during the match without too much disturbance.

When we arrived at the pegs as the Globe towpath faces due east the low sun was shining directly in our eyes causing reflections on the water and made spotting floats extremely difficult, but when the sun disappeared this ceased to be a problem! The fishing this week was hard, but fair along the length with the bigger fish failing to show, but everyone caught, with 11 weights over 3lb recorded and only 5oz between the top 4 places.

First place Barry Roper struggled for the first two hours on punch and chopped worm, and then decided to concentrate on the roach which were present in his swim. He decided to change to pinkie for the rest of the match switching between 5 and 11 metre lines to put 73 fish in his net for 5lb 2oz.

Dennis Hunt also started on punch at top 3 plus 1 section and spent a biteless 30 minutes. Realising this approach wasn’t working he swapped to top 3 plus 2 and swapped to pinkie with loose fed squatt. This started to produce fish, and he had a ‘golden’ 90 minutes with fish regularly coming to the net.

After this it did slow down but the fish were still there coming in twos and threes for the rest of the match. Dennis finished with 43 fish for 5lb 1oz to finish second.

Sean Leatherland took third catching small roach and skimmer on punch and pinkie fished over toasted crumb at 2.5 and 10 Metre ending with 4lb 14oz.Thanks to Barry Roper for pegging, Ray Burton for the Admin and of course Tracey for assisting with the weigh in.

Results1st Barry Roper 5lb 2oz2nd Dennis Hunt 5lb 1oz3rd Sean Leatherland 4lb 14oz4th Tim Watts 4lb 13oz5th Chris Howard 4lb 6oz6th Steve Lathwell 3lb 13oz7th Colin Holmes 3lb 9oz 8drm8th Dave Ridley 3lb 9oz9th Bart Bonito 3lb 4oz10th Colin McBeth 3lb 2oz11th Dave Abbott 3lb 1oz12th Ray Burton 2lb 11oz13th Tony Hickmott 1lb 2oz14th Malcolm Ogden 0lb 10oz15th Les Burton 0lb 5oz

Our next Match is a drawn pairs on Wednesday 11th December on the GUC at Town South / Town North.Competitors notified of section the day beforeDraw 8.30am and there is a £5.00 optional pools plus the usual £1.00 Wednesday peg fee, fish 10am till 3pm. For anyone thinking of joining us for the first time can we ask you message us so we know you are coming before turning up, as we need to ensure we have room as this will allow us to better manage the pegging. You will be asked to produce your Club book at first appearance, so please have it with you.

Report from the final round of the LAC Sunday Series for 2024.

Sunday 1st December staged the final round of the LAC Sunday Series for 2024. With the rivers once again out of action and following a Wednesday match at Town South, the match was moved to the GUC at Three Locks.

13 anglers turned out for the match with the two front runners - Myles Toomey and Dave Smith, knowing if they could win their section and the other not to perform so well they were in with a chance of winning the overall Series.

The weather was not kind for the draw, tackling-up and the start of the match with continual rain until around 1pm resulting in tough conditions. Interestingly, similar to the more recent LAC Wednesday match, no bonus fish were caught and therefore, although the weights were low, it was a close match.

Chris Howard on peg 5 won the match with 1lb 2oz 12drms. Fishing various pole lines with pinkie, squat and breadpunch, Chris caught small fishing steadily through the match.

Tim Watts on peg 9 was second with 13ozs 4drm. Tim employed similar tactics to Chris. Third place went to Adrian Smith with 12ozs catching small fish on pinkie at 3m and 4th place went to Sean Leatherland with 10ozs 8 drms of small fish close-in on pinkie and squat.

The results only include the anglers fishing the river match.

With the LAC Sunday Summer Series over, there is now a short break and the LAC Winter League will start on Sunday January 19th. The match will be on the Canal and the venue will be confirmed nearer the date pending on weather conditions. The draw will be at 8.30am. £1.00 peg fee and £5.00 optional pools, fish 10am till 3pm.

For anyone thinking of joining in with the friendly matches, they are open to club members and if you are joining us for the first time can we ask that you message us so we know you are coming before turning up. You will be asked to produce your Club book at first appearance, so please have it with you and you are very welcome.

The Overall League positions were unchanged. With the best 5 result counting (one of which had to be on the river match)

That's all for this week, If you would like to send us a catch report from a Luton AC Water you can send reports and pictures via our facebook page and other social media accounts, the club website.

Don’t forget every picture we receive is automatically entered into our monthly photo prize which is judged by the committee and you could win £25.00. It’s not always the biggest fish that wins so well worth sending in any of your catch reports.

Tight Lines Until Next Week!

Dave M

Luton AC