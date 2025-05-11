The latest news from Luton Angling Club for the Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire & St Neots Cambridgeshire area

The club have been very busy handling the membership processing and were a little behind schedule due to a printing error.

The good news is all membership renewals and New Membership applications have now been processed and are in the post.

If you have not received your book/key in the next 10 working days let us know so we can investigate and ensure your book and key is with you before 1st June.

Our membership is now SOLD OUT for the 2025/26 season and we have our "register your interest" form live on the website for anyone looking to join next year,

SOUTH LAGOON

Scott Sharpe and his son Theo had a morning on South Lagoon today and had a nice mixed catch of Bream and Carp. Theo chose a fishing trip with his dad over football and his smile says it was worth it.

Bill Ridgway had a very good day on South Lagoon during the week, He had a PB Tench at 7lb Tench, plus some of the escapee carp along with Skimmers. All taken on 2 red maggots feeder over micro pellets and method mix 30 yards out.

Beckerings Reservoir

Carlo had a nice Scaley Mirror and a scrappy common on a Friday night session. On another session he had another great result. He had 8 runs and landed 6 fish, the biggest being a 26.10lb Mirror.

Darren Savage sent in a few pictures of his recent Beckerings catches.Darren & Darryl Waldock fished Beckerings and had a few Carp out during the day, the biggest going 26lb, and a 23lb Cat, all taken off the bottom.

Jason Mash had a hectic day at the reservoir on the 29th April, 11 runs, 9 carp off the bottom, and one off the top, and he also lost one! He had another good session on the 2nd May and here are pictures of 4 of 5 fish he caught, He had 3 off the bottom and two off the top. Jason had another couple of sessions at Beckerings this week. On Tuesday it was a hard old day with really cold winds, so he knew it wasn’t going to be easy. He had two bottom bait rigs out from 1st light. By 4.30 he thought he was looking at a blank, so he thought he would set a controller up, bring one rod in and take his chances drifting a bait out on the top. Seconds from bringing the rod in, it screamed off resulting in the smaller mirror of the two.

After the pictures he put the bottom bait rod back out for the last hour! He packed everything away and was ready to bring the rods in when the same rod screamed off again!! You couldn’t make it up!. On Sunday, he struggled for a carp but had the nice cat. He also had a tench and another pike on his carp bait!

Nick Lynch had 8 Carp and 2 Bream out on this week's trip to Beckerings; Weights were 19lb, 20lb, 26lb, 14lb, 20lb, 27lb, 18lb, 14lb 6 of the fish were caught on the bottom using Mamba Baits Boilies and 2 caught off the surface.

Chevonne and her partner Dan did a night on 26th April they fished Peg 5. Chevonne was really happy as she caught her new PB weighing 23lbs (The Linear). The Linear weighed 27lbs on the dot in the weigh sling, but obviously, the 4lbs the sling weighs wet was deducted resulting in the 23lb reported above. Dan also caught a lovely 18lb common .

Adrian Jaworski had this Common at just under 14lb – very healthy and beautifully coloured. It was caught during a short session and was taken off the surface.It was a bit windy, but totally worth it!

Alan Lidgley caught a 25lb Linear Carp whilst float fishing at Beckerings, He was using 6lb main line to 4lb hook length and a size 14 hook with sweetcorn, he landed it after a 30 min fight. He sends his thanks to Craig for helping to land it and for weighing it on his scales - the help was very much appreciated.

LAC Summer Series - Round 1

The first round of the LAC Summer Series took place on the GUC at Slapton on Sunday 27th April.

It was great to see 17 anglers turn out for the first match, and whilst the day was lovely and sunny the fishing proved difficult with only 2 quality fish caught and all other anglers struggling for bites Thankfully, everyone caught, but the fishing was tough in the warm conditions.

The winner on the day was Liam Willis. Pegged opposite the permanently moored boat, Liam set out to target its resident chub. However, the chub were playing hard to get and after hours with no bites, Liam finally had a his chance when a chub took his worm hookbait. That single bite proved to be the all important one and the fish weighted 3lb 9ozs and was enough for the win.

In 2nd place came the Pete Smith. Hot on the heels of his Winter League success, Pete started out on the feeder and caught a decent bream and then employed a variety of tactics to catch odd fish to weigh in 2lb 10ozs.

In third place was Danny Worth who caught small fish throughout the day to weigh in 1lb 1ozs.

Round 2 will be on 18th May on the GUC at Braggenham Side. The draw at 8.30am. £2.00 peg fee and £5.00 optional pools, fish 10am till 3pm. There are 8 matches in the Sunday Series and the best 5 section results from eight count for the final league placings (one of which must be a river match).

WEDNESDAY MATCH REPORT:-

Wednesday 7th May Grand Union Canal - Slapton.

This week we were back on the Canal at Slapton, hoping it would fish better than in the recent Sunday match.

After the recent warmer weather Wednesday morning was cold, with a starting Temperature of about 5C, which rose to about 14C during the day, and was quite overcast with little breeze at first, but the north easterly wind picked up during the morning, making it feel chilly even when the sun was shining.

As Tony (Werthers) Hickmott was back after his holiday at the draw we ran a Werthers Golden ticket competition again.

The Canal looked lovely with a reasonable colour, with a starting water temperature of 14.5C, and the bushes on the far bank were very pretty with May flower, with the birds singing, it looked perfect. As soon as we started however, we knew it wasn’t going to be an easy day, and we struggled for bites from the off. Those that did catch did better in the afternoon when the sun had warmed the water.

Tim Watts our winner managed to put a few fish together and had 16 Roach for 1lb 2oz. Tim remarked he had to work very hard for those fish. The bites were tiny, hesitant affairs that dipped but wouldn’t sink a float bristle which was dotted right down. This form of bite was a common experience among all those fishing.

Dennis Hunt and Les Burton, (This being Les’ first trip out again after recent hospital treatment) tied for second place with 0lb 6oz ea. Dennis used punch to get his fish, which only appeared in the last hour after the sun warmed the water.

Syd Wilson was Fourth with 0lb 2oz 8drm.

Despite the disappointing results we had a nice day out, with some great banter, and it was great to see some regulars back with us after enforced time away.

Thanks to everyone who helped to make the event a success yesterday by doing the admin, pegging, and assisting with the weigh in.

Results

1st Tim Watts 1lb 2oz

2nd (Joint) Dennis Hunt & Les Burton 0lb 6oz

4th Syd Wilson 0lb 2oz 8drm

5th (joint) Ray Burton & Simon Faulkes 0lb 2oz

7th Dave Ridley 0lb 1oz

Sean Leatherland, Tony Hickmott, Malcolm Ogden and Steve Lathwell DNW

Our next match is Wednesday 14th May on South Lagoon Wyboston. Draw at the venue at 8.30 as usual, £5.00 optional pools plus £2.00 Luton pegging fee, Fish 10.00am – 3.00 pm.

Wednesday Match - Wold Farm 30th April 2025

On 30th April we fished Moat Lake at Wold Farm, a venue we were all looking forward to fishing again, situated on the old Poddington Airfield, (also home to Santa Pod) which is now a haven of tranquillity, a huge contrast to 80 years ago when it was USAAF station 109, and the home to the USAAF 8th Airforce 92nd BG, ‘Fame’s Favoured Few’ flying B17’s into Europe at the end of WWII.

Wednesday was a lovely day with clear blue skies and brilliant sunshine, the hottest of the year so far. The lakes were holding good colour, and there were fish topping as the 11 anglers made their way to the swims after conducting our draw in the onsite Café.

Sean Leatherland was our winner, really enjoyed himself, catching fish from the off. Sean was catching mostly small carp tight to the far bank and some small Tench in two spots about 8 metres distant. Sean loose fed pellets and used sweetcorn on the hook as maggot just got blitzed by the roach, ending with a winning bag of 44lb 14oz.

Richard Gibbs pole fished two lines, one at 5 metres using groundbait and caster, the other down the edge with worm over chopped worm. There was nothing much doing on the caster swim, and he had nearly all his fish down the edge. He fished in 2ft of water with 0.3 grm Dino Sulla float and size 14 hook with worm pieces for hookbait, ending with 30lb 9oz for second place.

His catch included Tench up to 1.5lb, small Crucians, one small Barbel and lots of good sized Roach, many over a pound and some around 1.5lbs Richard said he had never ever caught so many big pristine Roach in one sitting before, and it was a fantastic day’s fishing.

Dennis Hunt set up a margin swim and another about ¾ of the way across to the island at around 6 Metres. The inside swim produced nothing but small roach, so Dennis concentrated his attack on the other swim at 6 Metres, feeding soaked 2mm micro Pellets with green Betaine groundbait, and loose maggot with single or double maggot on the hook. This swim fished from the off producing small carp, bream and a Tench along with the occasional roach.

Dennis had been experimenting with an ‘Antennae’ type pole float on this line which worked well, bites generally giving a lift indication before sailing away, and learnt a lot. He ended his session with 20lb 13oz and third place.

Thanks to everyone who helped yesterday to make the event a success by doing the amin, assisting with the weigh in or returning nets to the net store for those who are less mobile.

Results

1st Sean Leatherland 44lb 14oz

2nd Richard Gibbs 30lb 9oz

3rd Dennis Hunt 20lb 13oz

4th Andy Francome 14lb 14oz

5th Brian Shaw 13lb 10oz

6th Richard Darbon 12lb 5oz

7th Terry Vickers 7lb 15oz

8th Howard Hornby 7lb 12oz

9th Ray Burton 6lb 3oz

10th Andy Norgate 6lb 3oz

11th Malcolm Ogden 4lb 11oz

To see all the pictures associated with this report visit https://lutonanglingclubnews.blogspot.com/

If you would like to send us a catch report from a Luton AC Water you can send reports and pictures via our facebook page and other social media accounts, the club website.

Tight Lines Until Next Week!

Dave M