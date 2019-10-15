Three-way tie in the jug competition

There was a three-way tie as Dunstable Downs ladies competed for the England Golf Medal and Centenary Jug.

Chris Jones, Anita Booth and Ann Alston will now play-off in the jug competition.

Jones won the Silver Division with Booth in second as Jean Norton won the Bronze Division, Carol Whittingham the runner-up.

The men competed for the Monthly Medal and the Silver Tassie. Graeme Danby was the winner of Division One in the medal with a net score of 67 (77-10=67), followed by Chris Powell in second place (80-12=68).

Division Two was won by Graham Wale with a net 69 (98-29=69) with Kimon Gibbs (83-13=70) second.

The Silver Tassie was won by Paul Anstey with a net 70 (84-14=70), beating Chris Spooner (72-2=70) on countback.

Phil Raikes won Division One in an Extra Stableford (35 points) and Division Two was won by Dave Burke with 36 points.