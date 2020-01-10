Tigers get their claws into the Stallions

Lutonian Crystal Sports six-a-side indoor cricket league.

Saanwal Tigers earned a five-wicket win against Sajid Stallions in the Lutonian Crystal Sports six-a-side indoor cricket league.

Ansar Shezad (46) and Hamid Riaz (35) helped Stallions to 119 for 6. Tigers posted 120 for 1 thanks to Ammad Saeed (27no), Naeem Khan (25no) and Asfan Javed (25no).

Ahtzaz Warriors beat Awais Eagles by 17 runs after recording 116 for 2. Mohammed Haroon (29no) and Anil Ishaq (29no) top scored.

Eagles posted 99 for 6, Muhammad Huzafia (38) the pick of the batsmen with Mohammed Haroon taking two wickets.

Naeem Hawks’ 128 for 5 helped them beat Yaseer Crystals by four runs. Ash and Sueliman Mohammed both reached 48 runs as Crystals posted 124 for 6, Adeel Raja’s 40 leading the way.

Asif Lions recorded a superb 72-run win over Luton Stallions as Sajjad Homyoon (33no) and Muhmud Al Hasan (32no) led them to 184 for 4.

The Stallions responded with 112 for 5.