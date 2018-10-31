Too many mistakes cost Luton as they lose to Old Priorians

Luton paid the price for making too many mistakes according to boss Steve Evans as they lost 22-17 at home to Old Priorians in London One North at the weekend.

The visitors grabbed the lead with a converted score, before Tom Winch went over for Luton.

Priorians added another two tries in the first period, while captain for the day Matt Yang was in the sin-bin after receiving a yellow card, as his side trailed 17-5.

Luton kept their heads up in the second half and Byron Odell crossed the line, but this was quickly answered by the visitors who moved 22-10 in front.

The hosts then dominated the scrums, with Andy Davey and Yang leading from the front, as it was Yang who added a third try, converted by Hamm midway through, that gave them hope.

They continued to press and with a little more control a scrum on the opposition try line in the last minute of the game could have snatched victory, but they were left to rue the missed opportunity.

First team manager Evans was not satisfied with the result but highlighted some individual performances, saying: “The key difference was poor decision making from us.

“There were just too many mistakes, we shouldn’t have that result.

“We dominated in the forwards, but our back-line was not so good.

“I thought Tom Winch put in a really big shift, he did a remarkable job, I was really impressed with that.

“Also, Matt stepping in as a captain was a good motivation for the boys.”

However Evans remained realistic before this weekend’s trip to Eton Manor, adding: “We know it’s going be tough, all we can do is get the best squad we can get and go with high hopes.”