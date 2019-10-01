Two late Ryan tries complete Stockwood Park’s Queens win

Stockwood Park maintained their good start to the new season with a hard-earned Midlands 3 East (South) victory, beating Bedford Queens 24-13.

The opposition’s heavier and larger set of forwards caused Park a number of problems for much of the game, but they eventually ran out of steam as Stokwood’s superior fitness and speedy backs secured victory.

Queens kicked a penalty and forced their way over for a converted try to lead 10-0 before Park brought themselves back into the game, number eight Will Bennett scoring after a forward drive, fly half Brandon Lewsey adding the extras.

In the second half, Lewsey kicked a penalty to level the scores before Queens took the lead again via their own penalty.

Into the final quarter Park took control, Kyran Ryan speeding down the wing to score.

Lewsey kicked the extras again before the same combination of Ryan and Lewsey added another converted try, taking Park to a winning score of 24-13.

Park’s Second XV lost 27-26 to Leighton Buzzard, while the Colts XV comfortably defeated neighbours Luton.

On Saturday Park travel to Daventry for their next league fixture.