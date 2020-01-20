Two late tries sees Dees edge past Stockwood

In a close and entertaining RFU Senior Vase semi-final between two evenly-matched local rivals, Stockwood Park finally succumbed to two late tries from Dunstablians.

Park held a 15-7 lead with 10 minutes to go, but victory belonged to the home side, whose forwards generally had the edge in the scrums.

Both sides fought tenaciously to secure the victory with Park still refusing to accept defeat well into injury time as they played through over 20 phases of unbroken play, taking them from one end of the pitch to the other before finally conceding the match.

Dunstablians’ forwards soon set the tone in the scrums and they took a 7-0 lead with a converted try after 20 minutes before Park’s centre, Alfie Daly, busy throughout the game, scored for Park to make the score 7-5.

Just before halftime, with Park playing their best rugby of the match, they took the lead with a well-taken try by fly half Brandon Lewsey after forward pressure.

Lewsey converted and then kicked a penalty to give Park a 15-7 lead at half time.

Dunstablians came back into the game in the second half and, with increasing pressure and despite some hard work in defence from Park, with Michael Powell and skipper Tom Childs prominent, the home team scored twice to take a 19-15 lead.

Despite the full on attack from Park at the end, Dunstablians held on for a hard-earned but deserved victory.

On Next Saturday Park return to league action with a trip to Rushden and Higham RFC while Dunstablians host Daventry.