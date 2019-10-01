Willing seals bonus point as Luton are off the mark

Luton suffered their third defeat of the season as they lost 26-42 to London Welsh at Newlands.

However, the hosts claimed their first point of the season as they went head-to-head with the joint leaders.

For most of the first half Luton not only held the lead but controlled the game.

Then the first of four yellows for the home side saw them concede three tries.

The Dragons then dominated the second period, running in a further three tries.

As the Luton penalty count increased, three more players went to the bin.

However, a later rally saw a fourth try and a losing bonus point.

The home side welcomed back Olly Haynes at fly half, Ryan Cane on the wing and Denzel Edwards in the back row.

Luton got off to a flying start when a good break by Martin O’Grady was finished off by Matt Poole and converted by Haynes.

Luton continued to take the game to their visitors, led from the front by captain Ryan Staff.

But the game changed on the half-hour mark, Callum Strachan lucky not to see red for a high tackle and Harry Alston sin binned.

The Dragons added three scores before Alston returned and Tom Winch went over in the corner, ending the half 12-21 in arrears.

The second half saw Tyler Chant, Winch and Strachan collect yellows and, with only 13 Luton players on the pitch at one point, Welsh scored three more converted tries.

Luton’s rare excursions into the Welsh 22 resulted in a try for O’Grady and a bonus point try from substitute Ash Willing on the final whistle.

Luton sit at the foot of London 2 North West as they travel to Grasshoppers on Saturday.