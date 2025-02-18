Arriva takes a bold step towards net-zero with Luton Airport service Greenline 757 electric vehicle trial

Leading bus operator Arriva has taken another step towards net-zero with a trial of the use of an electric vehicle on its airport coach service between London Luton Airport and Central London.

The Greenline 757 service is the first time Arriva will trial one on a 24/7 airport coach service.

The vehicle – a Yutong GTe14 - will be put through its paces this month.

Greenline's electric coach trial

The pilot project will allow experts at Arriva to explore the opportunities and practical considerations of deploying EVs.

The trial involves operating the electric vehicle alongside Arriva’s existing ultra-low emission diesel fleet.

The focus will be on assessing mileage range and optimising vehicle schedules to get the most use of the fleet, while minimising the time the EV is off the road for battery charging.

Additionally, the project aims to identify future development needs for Arriva’s Dunstable Road depot, which currently employs over 300 people.

Arriva's Greenline electric coach

Toby France, head of commercial at Arriva in Luton, said: “The electric vehicle trial marks a crucial milestone in our journey to net-zero.

“We have already introduced EVs to our local bus networks in the UK and Europe, but this will be the first time we trial one on a 24/7 airport coach service.

“The scheme will allow us to explore the opportunities and practical considerations of deploying EVs as we envision the next generation of our renowned Greenline coaches.

“This is a pivotal project for Arriva and supports our partnership with London Luton Airport in making public transport more attractive, sustainable, and efficient for passengers and staff travelling to and from the airport.”

As well as analysing the operational details of the project, Arriva will also gather feedback from Greenline 757 customers to inform future vehicle specifications.

Last year, Greenline 757 was shortlisted as one of the country’s top bus services at the National Transport Awards.

Jonny Rayner, chief commercial officer at London Luton Airport, said: “Enhancing connectivity and promoting sustainable travel is key to London Luton Airport’s plans for long-term responsible growth.

“With passenger surface access accounting for a significant proportion of LLA’s airport-related emissions, a continued modal shift to more sustainable transport choices for our passengers and employees is essential.

“Our focus on delivering a simple and friendly passenger experience doesn’t simply begin at the airport terminal doors. It starts from the moment a passenger leaves home. Arriva's award- winning Greenline 757 service between LLA and central London is a perfect example of the way we are working with partners and stakeholders to make travel to and from LLA easier, simpler and more sustainable than ever.

“As we continue to identify new ways to provide even greater choice, the trial of a zero-emission electric vehicle on this important route represents a major milestone for Arriva, LLA and the thousands of passengers who use the service each year."

Customers can provide feedback on the EV trial, as well as plan their journeys, at Green Line | Coach from London to Luton | Arriva Bus