Balearic Islands in 2025: The latest in art and culture offers island inspiration

From cutting-edge new exhibitions and live performances to artisanal markets, the Balearic Islands are staking their claim as the heart of art in the Mediterranean.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether for art lovers, history buffs, or culture vultures, the archipelago’s institutions are offering an abundance of cultural events, art gallery perusals, and immersive deep dives into the history of the islands. Here is a guide to some of the standout developments that are making the Balearics the destination of choice for art and culture aficionados in 2025.

Mallorca

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hauser and Wirth Menorca

This summer, the Fundación Miró Mallorca - based where Joan Miró lived from 1956 up until his death in 1983 - will host the "Paysage Miró" exhibition as part of an ambitious collaborative project. The exhibition, focusing on the importance of chance encounters and fortuitous coincidences in Joan Miró’s work, will be presented simultaneously at the Fundació Miró Mallorca, the Lonja de Palma, the Es Baluard Museum, and the Casal Solleric. This jointly curated exhibition will feature works from the Fundació’s collection alongside renowned pieces from institutions such as the Reina Sofia Museum, the Fundació Joan Miró in Barcelona, and the Barcelona Museum of Contemporary Art (MACBA). The exhibition will explore how influences from nature, poetry and music enriched his art, showcasing key pieces not only by Miró but also from his contemporaries and inspirations.

The Espai Cor opens with debut exhibition ‘Ple al buit’ by Mallorcan sculptor Joan Cortés

Palma saw the Espai Cor open its doors for the first time on 15th January 2025. The new cultural space has been inaugurated with an exhibition by Mallorcan sculptor Joan Cortés, titled ‘Ple al buit’, which will remain open to the public until 13th April 2025. Cortés, originally from Pollença and with a career spanning over four decades, is considered one of the most prominent artists in the Balearic Islands. The inaugural exhibition at Espai Cor brings together sculptures and prints from Cortés’ four-decade career. ‘Ple al buit’ marks the beginning of cultural activity in the new venue, designed to become an artistic meeting point in the city.

Balearic Islands Day Market Free for Artisans for the First Time

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Art in The Balearics

On 1st March 2025, the Balearic Islands will celebrate Balearic Islands Day, commemorating the creation of the Balearic Statute of Autonomy within the Spanish Constitution back in 1983. As part of the celebrations, the capital of Palma will host a market for local artisans to display their agri-food and crafted products. For the first time ever in its 42nd year, participation in the market will be completely free for vendors, encouraging more creators than ever to promote the traditions and culture of each island.

Sa Bassa Blanca Museum Expands its Collection of Contemporary Artworks

Sa Bassa Blanca Museum, based in Alcúdia with sweeping views of the Mediterranean, has expanded its already impressive collection of contemporary artworks. Founded by artists Yannick Vu and Ben Jakober to promote the artistic and scientific potential in the Balearic biosphere, the museum is home to a unique blend of art, architecture, and nature. The museum’s Moorish-inspired architecture nods to the history of the island and complements its diverse exhibits, featuring an underground gallery; a rose garden with rare species; and ever-evolving sculpture gardens. The latter space is home to 100 pieces, some of which are of monumental proportions, including the impressive new eight metre ‘Starship’ sculpture. The interior collection at Sa Bassa Blanca has also grown, with two new rooms dedicated to enigmatic artists Rebecca Horn and Domenico Gnoli.

Es Baluard Announces Four New Exhibitions for 2025

Es Baluard Contemporary Art Museum, renowned for its innovative collection of thought-provoking art in the heart of Palma, is set to open four exciting new exhibitions in 2025. Eugenio Dittborn: Airmail Paintings (31st January – 15th June) features the Chilean artist’s powerful works that blend painting and collage on materials sent via airmail, reflecting themes of exile and memory. José Fiol: The Green Fog (31st January – 4th May) explores the natural world through rich, abstracted green tones, evoking mystery and transformation in the landscape. Nachleben: Painting as Conceptual Art (31st January – 6th July) challenges traditional notions of painting by fusing conceptual art with symbolic imagery and materiality, inviting viewers to engage with the evolving nature of the medium. Lastly, Jessica Stockholder: Cardinal Directions (31st January – 24th August) presents an immersive installation that explores the intersections of physical and conceptual boundaries.

Menorca

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hauser & Wirth Menorca to Reopen its Doors on Isla del Rey in Spring 2025 Following Most Successful Season to Date

Hauser & Wirth Menorca is a renowned gallery combining art, education and conservation on the natural setting of Isla del Rey, an island in Mahon harbour. The museum is set to reopen its doors in Spring 2025 following its most successful season yet from May to October 2024, during which it welcomed over 76,000 visitors. Now with its fifth season looming large, the art centre is hoping to go one step further with a programme packed with contemporary art, events and hands-on educational workshops for children and adults alike. The venue comprises eight galleries housed in a repurposed 18th-century naval hospital, complete with an outdoor sculpture trail featuring works by artists such as Louise Bourgeois and Joan Miró, a garden designed by Piet Oudolf, and an on-site Cantina restaurant serving seasonal and local produce.

Museum of Menorca Showcases Talayotic Menorca Exhibition Following Recognition as a World Heritage Site

The Museum of Menorca, located in the capital Mahon, has created an exhibition to engage visitors with the most important aspects of a culture that has been a part of Menorca’s story for over 2,600 years and was awarded UNESCO World Heritage status in 2023: Talayotic Menorca. With this new immersive space at the Museum of Menorca, visitors can discover the unique prehistoric architecture and the close relationship the rock formations have with the landscape of Menorca. History buffs will have the opportunity to peer through a window back in time to get a glimpse of daily life in Menorcan society during the Talayotic period, at the end of the second millennium BC. The exhibition will be on display until 18th April 2026 and general admission to the museum costs €4, however Tuesdays and Thursday during the winter timetable are free.

Ibiza

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Santa Eulària des Riu Launches Culture and Arts Programme for 2025

Santa Eulària has launched its cultural calendar for early 2025 brimming with artistic diversity including dance, opera, and theatre productions. The season kicks off with Puccini’s iconic opera Tosca on 8th February, presented by the Compañía Lírica y Orquesta Martín i Soler, bringing intense drama and unforgettable arias to the Palau de Congresos. On 22nd February, Lorca Poeta Flamenco celebrates the poetry of Federico García Lorca with flamenco dance and music, directed by Leilah Broukhim at the Teatro España. The month of March will see Santa Eulària welcome Lo Cant de les Ànimes Mudes, a musical love story set in rural Catalonia, and Desconcerto, a fun concert blending classical and pop music with humour. The season wraps up in April with El Meu Pare Cremava Pedres, a shadow puppetry performance exploring rural traditions.

CAN Art Fair 2025 Returns to Ibiza in June 2025

The Contemporary Art Now (CAN) Art Fair will be returning from 25th-29th June 2025 at Ibiza’s FECOEV fairgrounds to mark the commencement of Ibizan Art Week. The prestigious event, now in its fourth edition, brings together a wide range of emerging and established artists from around the world to provide a platform for them to showcase innovative works across various mediums, including painting, sculpture, photography, and digital art. Visitors can expect to explore the evolving world of modern artistic expression through a curated selection of galleries, alongside an array of exhibitions and interactive installations.

International Music Summit (IMS) Returns in April 2025 Focused on “Intergenerational Exchange”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The International Music Summit (IMS) returns to Ibiza in April 2025, reaffirming its status as one of the world’s most influential gatherings for the electronic music industry. This year’s theme, “Intergenerational Exchange,” explores the evolving dynamics between generations of artists, industry leaders, and fans, fostering a dialogue that honours the genre’s history while shaping its future. Throughout the summit, panels, workshops, and keynote discussions will tackle topics like sustainable practices in live events, inclusivity in the industry, and the role of technology in reshaping electronic music. The event offers unparalleled opportunities for networking, creative exchange, and artistic showcases. A highlight is the IMS Dalt Vila open-air concert, held at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Dalt Vila. This iconic event features a curated line-up of electronic music’s biggest names alongside emerging talent, set against the stunning backdrop of Ibiza’s historic old town.