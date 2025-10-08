Thinking about staying a bit closer to home for your next holiday, or ‘staycation’? Then the good people who read Condé Nast Traveller might be worth listening to this year - or reading, that is.

The Condé Nast Traveller Readers' Choice Awards are a huge deal in the travel industry, and for a very good reason: they’re voted on entirely by their global community of passionate travellers.

Each year, the publication asks its readers from all over the world to share their favourite destinations, hotels, cities, and resorts. The scores, presented as percentages, represent the average levels of satisfaction from real people, meaning the results are a direct and unfiltered reflection of genuine travel experiences.

What makes these awards so highly regarded is the sheer number of people who take part. In 2024, for example, more than 550,000 votes were counted from readers in the United States alone. It’s not a panel of experts or editors making the decisions; it’s a long-running recognition of excellence based on honest feedback from travellers just like us.

So, where in the UK do readers consider the best place to visit? We’ve pulled together the top ten, including their overall scores, and we’ve also included a couple of landmarks and places of interest we think are worth checking out on your next local holiday.

1 . Aberdeen The Scottish port city of Aberdeen has more than enough to keep culture vultures and foodies occupied on long weekend escapes. For all the praise we could heap on the city, it also makes for a great launch pad for some of Scotland's iconic Lochs and wilder areas of its breathtaking landscapes. Visitors can uncover the city's relationship with the sea at the Aberdeen Maritime Museum, admire the elegant architecture of Marischal College, or explore the historic quarter of Old Aberdeen, which was once a separate town. 🎯 84.00 | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Liverpool Liverpool comes in ninth place in 2025’s Readers’ Choice Awards guide to the best cities in the UK. The once-gritty city is now a capital of cool, where vintage shops, art galleries and art venues inject a creative atmosphere into the streets. Visitors can explore the iconic Royal Albert Dock, wander through the impressive collections at the Walker Art Gallery, or visit the legendary Cavern Club, where The Beatles' musical identity was formed. 🎯 86.67 | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Brighton London by the Sea, as it’s often dubbed, is more eclectic and vibrant than ever, bolstered by a string of exciting hospitality openings in recent years. On a visit, you can explore the extravagant Royal Pavilion, a palace of the Prince Regent; wander through the bustling, bohemian shopping streets of The Lanes; or take a ride on the famous Brighton Palace Pier for a nostalgic taste of the seaside. 🎯 88.89 | Getty Imgaes Photo Sales

4 . Belfast Set against a backdrop of handsome cobbled streets and dapper Edwardian buildings, Belfast is undoubtedly one of the most charming cities in the UK—something that more and more travellers are discovering. A trip to the city would not be complete without visiting the historic Belfast City Hall, the birthplace of the RMS Titanic at the Titanic Belfast museum, or a journey into Northern Ireland's past with a Black Taxi Tour of the city's famous wall art. 🎯 90.00 | Getty Images Photo Sales