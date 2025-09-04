Big boost for number 42 service - hop aboard urges local MP

Alex Mayer MP

Residents are being urged to give the bus a go after the number 42 service between Dunstable, Houghton Regis and Bedford was upgraded from 1 September.

The 42 has been transformed from just one bus a day into an hourly service, thanks to the Council using Labour Government funding through the Bus Services Improvement Plan.

The boost to the 42 is set to open up new travel opportunities, particularly for Bedford College students moving between campuses in Dunstable, Houghton Regis and Bedford.

Alex Mayer MP who joined family-owned operator Grant Palmer to launch the new timetable said: “Buses are brilliant and it’s great to celebrate the improved 42. The best way to make sure buses thrive is if more people use them. So, if you’ve not caught one for a while, why not give it a go? It’s a green way to get about, you leave the stress of parking behind and can enjoy the ride.”

Grant Palmer’s Commercial Manager, Thomas Manship, added: “This September we’re proud to launch our new and improved 42 service with our local MP – providing better links not just for Bedford but for mid-Bedfordshire villages too. We’ve also introduced earlier and later journeys to Linmere, restored lost links in Houghton Regis, and expanded services to Parkside Drive and Tithe Farm."