Celebrate Mother’s Day the ‘Don’t Look Back - Wander’ way

Family adventures are back, with over half (55%) of travellers prioritising trips with loved ones over solo getaways, and 80% of holidaymakers believing that travel is a great way to celebrate special occasions.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Don’t Look Back - Wander” is a travel trend coined by London Luton Airport (LLA), which is centred around reconnecting with family through meaningful adventures. Whether it’s a road trip to explore cultural roots (70%), or a special occasion getaway (80%), travel is becoming the ultimate way to reconnect, according to research commissioned by the airport.

From relaxing retreats on the sunny shores of Nice, to cultural escapes to the streets of Prague and weekend adventures exploring the Venetian canals, spending quality time with mums, step mums and motherly figures has never been more rewarding, as 71% believe shared travel experiences can strengthen relationships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearly three-quarters (74%) of travellers are open to holidaying with family to strengthen bonds, and one in five (21%) are planning trips specifically to visit loved ones this year.So with over 140,000 passengers planning to travel through LLA over the Mother’s Day weekend, are people trading in flowers for flights?

Mothers and their adult children pictured travelling through London Luton Airport (LLA) ahead of Mother’s Day

Clare Armstrong, Head of Guest Experience at the airport, says: “Mother’s Day is all about showing appreciation and making cherished memories, and at London Luton Airport, we’re excited to welcome those who are travelling to celebrate the women in their lives. There’s a growing trend of meaningful travel, and the simple and friendly passenger experience we offer at LLA is the perfect send off to make family trips even more special. Our excellent selection of airside shops and restaurants are perfect for pre-flight pick me ups and for grabbing deals for last-minute gifts, and whether passengers are heading off on a cultural escape or a relaxing break, we’re here to ensure a stress-free start to every journey this Mother’s Day.”

Top Mother’s Day Getaway Destinations from London Luton Airport include:

Nice, France – Stroll along the Promenade des Anglais, explore the vibrant Old Town, and savour Provençal cuisine in charming bistros. (Flights from £17)

Prague, Czech Republic – Wander through the historic streets of the Old Town, visit the majestic Prague Castle, and enjoy a leisurely cruise on the Vltava River. (Flights from £22)

Venice, Italy – Glide through the canals on a gondola ride, admire the stunning architecture of St. Mark's Basilica, and indulge in authentic Italian gelato. (Flights from £17)

Amsterdam, Netherlands – Cycle along picturesque canals, visit the renowned Van Gogh Museum, and relax in the lush Vondelpark. (Flights from £24)

Geneva, Switzerland – Take a scenic boat ride on Lake Geneva, explore the charming Old Town, and treat mum, a step-mum, or a motherly figure to Swiss chocolates from local boutiques. (Flights from £16)

Palma, Mallorca - Unwind on golden beaches, stroll together through the historic Old Town, and enjoy a sunset seafood dinner at a waterfront restaurant. (Flights from £15)

Dublin, Ireland - Share a memorable afternoon exploring the lively Temple Bar district, visit the historic Trinity College Library, and treat mum to a cosy pub lunch with a pint of Guinness (or a warm Irish coffee!). (Flights from £15)

For an extra special start to Mother’s Day travels, guests can take advantage of the recently extended hours of LLA’s Prebook Security service, which allows passengers to skip security queues by reserving a 30-minute slot ahead of their arrival at the airport, fast-tracking them into pre-flight relaxation. Now open between 3am and 3pm, seven days a week, the service can be booked up to four days before departure, closing 60-minutes before arrival at security (subject to availability).