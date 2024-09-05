Digital season tickets can now be bought in a flash on new GTR apps

Commuters returning from the summer break can now for the first time on Thameslink services buy and store weekly, monthly and annual season tickets as barcode sTickets on their smartphones when using the train firms’ new apps.

The new apps give instant access on selected routes to the large discounts afforded with season tickets, such as 12 weeks’ free travel on an annual season ticket.

Once a customer has bought and stored their sTicket on one of the new apps, they simply scan it from the phone screen at the station ticket gate. It removes the need to queue at ticket machines and ticket offices, saving passengers time.

Parent company Govia Thameslink Railway has not been able to sell season tickets this way before because the barcodes could be easily shared, opening the floodgates to ticket fraud. New technology, however, has been incorporated into the company's new apps that creates a unique barcode for every journey taken.

The new Thameslink app also features:

No booking fees – customers won’t be stung with added costs, unlike some other retailers

The most up-to-date service information on the customer’s local train network plus personalised updates for regular journeys

Digital railcards to give an automatic 1/3 off many other types of tickets

GTR Customer Services Director Jenny Saunders said: “For some time, our customers have been able to instantly buy and store single and return barcode eTickets on their phone. Now they can do the same with our hugely discounted season tickets, making it quick and easy to save money.

“Our new app delivers instant eTickets and sTickets on a wide range of routes with no booking fees, as well as personalised service updates and even digital railcards that save 1/3 on many other journeys.”

The new app can be downloaded from the iOS app store and Google Play – search Thameslink Railway.

eTickets are available for more than 150,000 journeys across the GTR network. They are not available for every journey, however the Thameslink app and website will automatically choose the eTicket/sTicket option if it’s available.