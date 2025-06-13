Festival fever takes off at LLA

London Luton Airport (LLA) is set to welcome thousands of festivalgoers travelling to major music destinations this summer, proving that many travellers are swapping beach towels for backstage passes.

Research commissioned by LLA highlights that 45% of holidaymakers are using music and cultural events and celebrations to inspire their travel decisions, signalling a growing trend for experience-led getaways.

Barcelona, Budapest, Dublin, Gdansk, Geneva, Madrid and Paris rank among the 10 most popular destinations for LLA’s festival-going flyers this year.

From the iconic Sziget Festival on Budapest’s Óbuda Island to the sensational Primavera Sound in Barcelona, the Mad Cool Festival in Madrid and the Electric Picnic in County Laois, just a stone’s throw from Dublin, LLA is helping fans set off on unforgettable journeys, blending culture, celebration, and connection.

With passenger numbers for this summer expected to surpass the 2024 figure, the rising appetite for music-led travel experiences is even more accessible with LLA’s growing range of destinations and routes.

For an even smoother passenger experience, festival goers can also skip security queues by reserving a 30-minute Prebook Security slot ahead of their arrival at the airport. Now open between 3am and 3pm, seven days a week, the service can be booked up to four days before departure, closing 60-minutes before arrival at security. The service is available on a first-come, first-served basis, with no registration or login required.

Whether it’s the bass drop in Budapest or a disco in Dublin, LLA is helping music lovers take off in tune with their passions.

Top Festival Getaways from LLA this Summer:

Sziget Festival, Budapest, Hungary (August 6–11) - Set on Óbuda Island, Sziget Festival offers six days of music, art, and cultural experiences, featuring international headliners like Charli XCX and Nelly Furtado. (Flights from £36)

Rock En Seine, Paris, France (August 20–24) - Held just outside central Paris, Rock En Seine celebrates rock, indie, and alt music with previous performances from Vampire Weekend and Queens of the Stone Age. (Flights from £36)

Electric Picnic, County Laois, Ireland (August 29–31) - Ireland’s flagship festival combines top-tier music with comedy, wellness, theatre, and food across a scenic countryside site with varied camping options. (Flights from £17)

Love International, Tisno, Croatia (July 9–15) - A full week of house, disco, and techno on the Croatian coast, Love International combines boat parties, beachside stages, and sunrise sets. (Flights from £41)

Tomorrowland, Boom, Belgium (July 18–20 & July 25–27) - A two-weekend electronic paradise with unmatched production, Tomorrowland showcases global EDM stars like Martin Garrix and Armin van Buuren. (Flights from £31)

*Subject to availability