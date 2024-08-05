Deal of the week: Free kid's place on holidays to Florida, just in time for new Orlando theme park

Bex Bastable
By Bex Bastable

Freelance Writer

Published 5th Aug 2024, 13:06 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 13:06 BST
The Incredible Hulk Coaster at Universal Orlando ResortThe Incredible Hulk Coaster at Universal Orlando Resort
The Incredible Hulk Coaster at Universal Orlando Resort | UNIVERSAL ORLANDO

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If you’re dreaming of a family break to Orlando, Florida, you won’t want to miss this deal for 2025 with TUI. Kids go free* on selected deals - and it’s just in time for the unveiling of Universal’s fourth theme park - Universal Epic Universe.

The new theme park will include more than 50 attractions and five themed worlds - including one based on Harry Potter and another on Super Nintendo.

And you’ll also be able to explore Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay.

As part of the deal, TUI is offering free kids places* at selected Universal Hotels. Families will be able to take advantage of the deal on holidays departing between 18th April 2025 and 30th September 2025 on bookings made by 2nd September 2024.

One of the breaks included on the deal is a seven night holiday staying at the 3T Universals Endless Summer Resort - Surfside Inn and Suites on a room only basis. Prices are from £1672pp and is based on two adults and one child sharing a standard double room. Flight are included and depart from London Gatwick Airport on 20th July 2025.

The pool at Universals Endless Summer ResortThe pool at Universals Endless Summer Resort
The pool at Universals Endless Summer Resort | TUI

This hotel is a short distance from Universal theme parks and there’s a free shuttle bus to each one. Plus, there’s an outdoor pool, food court and games room for you to enjoy when you’re not at the theme parks. You can book the break here.

On the kids go free deal, Phillip Iveson, commercial director at TUI UK&I said: “We know that our free kids’ places are hugely popular among our customers, so we’re excited that for the first time ever we’ll be expanding this to include some of our much-loved Florida holidays when choosing selected Universal Hotels. A destination that is a firm favourite among families, we’re pleased that we are the only travel company offering this incredible value promotion so that our customers can continue to create those all-important holiday memories together.”

*One free kid’s place is available in each selected hotel room or selected apartment type or villa with a minimum of two full paying adults. 

