Grant Palmer releases film to celebrate popular Hi bus service

Grant Palmer has launched a new short film celebrating its popular ‘Hi’ bus service across Luton, Dunstable, and Houghton Regis.

The short film—produced in partnership with Central Bedfordshire Council and funded through the Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP)—showcases the benefits of travelling with ‘Hi’, including buses every 30 minutes and direct journeys via the Luton to Dunstable Busway.

The ‘Hi’ service also provides the lowest bus fares in Houghton Regis. Under 19s travel for £1 per journey with a Central Bedfordshire YP Card, while adults can take advantage of £2 single fares. Weekly unlimited travel is available for £13.50 using a HipHop weekly ticket. The HipHop ticket offers unlimited travel across Luton and Dunstable with all local bus operators, giving passengers flexibility and convenience.

Thomas Manship, Commercial Manager at Grant Palmer, said: “We’re proud to work with Central Bedfordshire Council to deliver high-quality, affordable public transport for our communities. Our new film highlights the comfort, value, and convenience of travelling with Hi – making sustainable travel the easy choice for everyone.”

The new film can be viewed on Grant Palmer’s Youtube Channel or at www.grantpalmer.com