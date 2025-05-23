Half-term sees passenger numbers soar at London Luton Airport

Black Sheep is a popular choice with coffee connoisseurs

City breakers and sun seekers head to LLA for the half-term break

London Luton Airport (LLA) is gearing up for a busy May half-term, with passenger numbers set to exceed 500,000*.

Departures will peak on Friday 23 May, with almost 30,000 passengers making the most of the long weekend.

Sun-soaked city and beach breaks are top of the agenda, with Alicante, Faro, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca and Sharm El-Sheikh among the top 10 destinations for those travelling in search of continued sun and relaxation after the UK’s scorching May. Amsterdam, Dublin, Paris, Lisbon, Verona and Warsaw are among the most sought-after city getaways, boasting balmy weather with equal cultural charm.

LLA is around 30 minutes by rail from central London

Clare Armstrong, Head of Guest Experience at London Luton Airport, commented: “There is always an extra buzz at London Luton Airport during the half-term holidays. Jetting off to somewhere sunny is the perfect opportunity to get away for some much-needed relaxation. It’s been a very strong 2025 for LLA and the continued surge in passenger numbers has been pleasing to see. Passengers flying from the airport will have noticed our continued investment in enhanced passenger facilities and those looking to access our departure lounge, and our growing range of shops and restaurants, can do so even more quickly by taking advantage of our Prebook Security service**. As ever, our teams will be working hard to deliver the simple and friendly passenger experience we strive to achieve.”

Sanfords, the largest restaurant within a UK airport, has proved to be a huge hit with passengers since opening its doors earlier this year. Set over two floors, Sanford’s ground floor is an American Diner that is proving particularly popular with families, while the mezzanine Loft Bar offers a more drinks focused space where customers can entertain themselves on the shuffleboard table and choose from a wide range of drink options and bar snacks.

In April, LLA was named the UK’s best airport for low-cost airline carriers by Skytrax, a global airport and airline review website, and ranked among the top 10 globally. The Skytrax World Airport Awards are based entirely on customer feedback and independent surveys, evaluating everything from airport services and facilities to passenger satisfaction and overall experience.

LLA also recently became one of the first UK organisations, and the first UK airport, to achieve certification to the new BSI Kitemark for Service Excellence, demonstrating a commitment to consistently delivering an outstanding passenger experience.

Set over two floors, Sanfords is the largest airport restaurant in the UK and is proving an instant hit with passengers.

*Total passenger numbers are based on the half-term dates for Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire (23 May – 1 June)

** Subject to availability

Alicante, Faro, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca and Sharm El-Sheikh among the top 10 destinations for those travelling from LLA this half-term

How does Prebook Security work?

1. Book your appointment slot up to 4 days before your travel date.

2. On arrival at the airport, make your way to the security area and scan your boarding card at one of the signposted “Prebook Security” gates.

3. Upon entry to the security area, head to the left where you'll find signs for "Prebook Security". A member of our security team will be waiting to welcome you and scan your QR code.

4. You will then be directed to the front of the line.

Prebook Security operates on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fast Track security remains available for those who require more flexibility.