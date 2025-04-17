LLA partners with Trainline to streamline runway-to-rail experience.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

London Luton Airport (LLA) has partnered with Europe’s most popular rail app Trainline to provide a seamless, interactive ticketing experience for passengers looking to arrange onward travel.

An eye-catching, 3D-train installation has been installed in LLA’s Onward Travel Centre, complete with train sound effects and its very own ‘train conductor’ to support passengers on their travels, creating an inviting and warm information area. Passengers can benefit from digital departure boards featuring Trainline’s live rail travel information and updates, as well as direct access to a simple, user-friendly ticketing platform, accessible via a QR code.

The installation is the first of its kind in a UK airport, highlighting LLA’s focus on working with key travel partners to promote sustainable travel and simplify the end-to-end passenger journey, while promoting the airport’s connectivity to an expansive list of UK destinations.

Jonathan Rayner, Chief Commercial Officer at London Luton Airport, said: “Enhancing connectivity and promoting sustainable travel is key to London Luton Airport’s plans for long-term responsible growth. Our aim is to offer even greater choice for passengers travelling to and from the airport and we continually look for opportunities to collaborate with key industry partners to make travel to and from the airport as efficient and seamless as possible. Our latest collaboration with Trainline, an airport first, is a great example of the ways in which we look to develop pioneering initiatives with industry-leaders in an airport context to engage with our passengers and provide a service that fits their needs."

Sarah Helppi, UK Country Director at Trainline, said: “Train should be an easy choice for getting to and from London Luton Airport – it’s the fastest way to get to London and 67% less polluting than car. Together through this partnership we’ll be able to support more people in choosing rail, by making it hassle-free and helping to save money on train tickets."

Andy Martin, Surface Access Development Manager at London Luton Airport, added: “For many passengers, journey planning and navigating the complexities of UK rail fares can be overwhelming at the best of times. Trainline's user-centered approach to digital ticketing and journey planning has made it the success that it is today. Our collaboration with Trainline is the next step for us in developing our future Onward Travel service at the airport, responding to the digital here and now, and emerging requirements from passengers."

New advance fares on the Southeastern network to and from LLA have also launched today on Trainline, offering reduced fares on journeys from the airport to Kent and East Sussex.

LLA is well-served by rail connections, providing fast and convenient access for travellers to London and beyond. Luton Airport Parkway railway station offers direct services to over 50 stations in the South East, including more than 20 London stations. Frequent train services, operated by Thameslink and East Midlands Railway (EMR), connect the airport to five central London stations, with regular services connecting the airport to major cities and towns across the UKs.

The Luton Airport Express, launched in 2023, has transformed the appeal of rail as a fast and sustainable travel option for passengers heading to and from the airport. The dedicated service enables passengers travelling from central London to reach the LLA terminal in around 30 minutes, connecting seamlessly with the DART, an electrically powered people mover that connects to the airport terminal in less than four minutes.