London Luton Airport goes for gold with RoSPA health and safety award win

LLA's RoSPA Gold Award coincides with UK Airports Health & Safety Week

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

London Luton Airport (LLA) has been awarded the RoSPA Gold Award for health and safety performance.

The internationally recognised RoSPA Health and Safety Awards celebrate organisations, teams and projects across all sectors for an unwavering commitment to protecting health and safety. Winning organisations are seen as setting the benchmark for best practice and achieving the highest health and safety standards across various industries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RoSPA Award coincides with UK Airports Health, Safety & Wellbeing Week (19 – 23 May). Throughout the week, LLA’s Health and Safety team is hosting a programme of tours, training sessions and safety demonstrations, designed to highlight the work that goes into maintaining a safe airport environment for employees, passengers and third parties.

A Health & Safety training session in LLA's Excellence Academy

Emma Meenan, Head of Health, Safety and Environment at London Luton Airport, commented: “To win this RoSPA Gold Award is a huge achievement for London Luton Airport, underlining our commitment to ensuring optimum health and safety standards for our passengers, our employees and all those who come into contact with the airport. In a safety-critical environment such as an airport, there is no room for complacency or compromises on safety and our focus now is to continue to maintain a culture of care, accountability and continuous improvement across all aspects of our operation.”

Julia Small, Growth Director at RoSPA, said: “London Luton Airportshould be proud of the hard work and commitment to keeping people safe that has resulted in a RoSPA Award, which honours those organisations who have achieved the highest standards in health and safety in the workplace. RoSPA regards London Luton Airport as a strong example of the importance of making accident prevention central to any successful organisation, not just for the benefit of employees, customers and clients, but also society as a whole.”

Last year, LLA was announced as the first airport in the world to achieve certification against BSI’s Psychological Health and Safety Management scheme. The scheme is based on ISO 45003, the global best practice standard for psychological health and safety at work.