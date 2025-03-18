London Luton Airport hosts local Accessibility Day as 17% national increase* in number of disabled flyers

A survey conducted by the UK Civil Aviation Authority has found disabled passengers are more satisfied with their most recent flight and this increase in consumer confidence is driving an increase in numbers of disabled passengers flying.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority’s Annual Consumer Survey found that 82 percent of disabled people who flew in 2024 were satisfied with their last trip in 2024, compared to 74 percent in 2023.

On Monday, the UK Civil Aviation Authority’s Chief Executive, Rob Bishton, Head of Consumer Anna Bowles,andSafety Director Giancarlo Buono, visited London Luton Airport (LLA) and easyJet to see how both organisations are delivering improvements in supporting passengers with their accessibility needs. This includes:

Meeting with LLA’s Chief Executive, Alberto Martin to discuss their work to support passengers, expansion and the whole customer experience.

Seeing LLA’s new assisted travel lounge, which will provide a calm and supportive environment for passengers who need it.

Attending an Accessibility Familiarisation Day, which provides confidence to disabled passengers by giving them the opportunity to explore an airport environment and discover available support.

Senior stakeholders from London Luton Airport, UK Civil Aviation Authority and the LLA Accessibility Forum in front of an aircraft and fire engine

Rob Bishton, Chief Executive at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said:

“We believe that everyone should have fair access to air travel and work with industry to drive improvements.

“London Luton Airport is setting a positive example of how the aviation sector is stepping up to support disabled passengers and give more people the opportunity to take to the skies.

“LLA’s assisted travel airport lounge is fantastic and a prime example of how the whole sector can better service its customers.

The regulator was shown the airport’s new accessibility lounge and met with LLA’s Chief Executive to discuss their work to support passengers. Facilities will include sensory space, adult changing areas, charging points for wheelchairs, adjustable lighting, flight information screens, drinking water facilities and a range of seating options.

The Civil Aviation Authority also shadowed airport staff hosting the latest Accessibility Familiarisation Day, which provides disabled passengers with an opportunity to experience every step of the journey including check-in, security, departure lounge, andother airport facilities, before boarding an easyJet aircraft to talk with cabin crew and pilots. Representatives had the chance to speak with passengers participating in the event about their travel experiences and witness their journey through the airport.

Alberto Martin, Chief Executive at London Luton Airport, said:

“London Luton Airport is committed to maintaining an accessible and inclusive environment for all. Initiatives such as our Accessibility Familiarisation Days, along with our regular Accessibility Forums, provide valuable opportunities for our teams to exchange ideas and feedback with passengers with a wide range of assisted travel requirements – all of which supports our commitment to delivering a consistently simple and friendly passenger experience.

“We were delighted to welcome the CAA to the airport and to have the opportunity to showcase LLA’s soon-to-open Assisted Travel Lounge. The lounge is a hugely important investment for the airport and we were thrilled to receive such positive feedback on the enhanced facilities that our assisted travel passengers are set to benefit from.”

Captain David Morgan, easyJet’s Chief Operating Officer commented:

"easyJet is committed to making travel accessible for everyone. Our goal is to ensure that every passenger feels supported, valued, and confident when they choose to fly with us.

“Working with our airport partners like Luton to support their Accessibility Day is just one of the ways we are continuously working to enhance our customer’s experience, as well as through comprehensive training and collaborating with accessibility experts through our Assisted Travel Advisory Board, to ensure we are inclusive to all.

“Almost one million customers who flew with us last year were provided with assistance during their travels. With satisfaction scores continually higher than scores for all customers overall, we are really pleased that more customers than ever are confident in the support they will receive when travelling with us. We will continue to work with our partners including airports and the CAA to ensure this continues.”

Across the country’s airports there is still room for improvement. The Civil Aviation Authority is driving change with progress needed to reduce the negative experience at airport shops and services, and waiting at the boarding gate.

As passengers are hitting near record highs the annual survey found that the number of passengers requesting special assistance continued the long term trends, rising by four percentage points. Respondents indicated that they would value increased support in boarding flights and reaching the gate at the airport.

Later this year, the UK Civil Aviation Authority will provide revised accessibility ratings to airports, which will help drive further improvements for passengers across the UK.