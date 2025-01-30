London Luton Airport responds to Chancellor's growth speech

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

London Luton Airport Operations Limited (“LLAOL”), the concession owned and operated by Aena and InfraBridge to manage London Luton Airport (LLA), has welcomed the Chancellor’s growth speech and support for sustainable airport growth in the UK.

Luton Council’s airport company, Luton Rising, has submitted a Development Consent Order (DCO) which, if approved, would increase LLA’s annual capacity from 19 million to 32 million passengers over the next two decades. A prompt decision on Luton’s expansion plans will unlock £1.5 billion more in economic growth every year.

Since 2013, LLA has generated more than £500 million in concession fees for Luton Council which has been used to fund frontline public services and support local community groups through charitable giving.

LLA’s growth plans balance the significant economic growth opportunity for the UK with some of the most robust, far-reaching and comprehensive commitments to sustainability ever introduced at a UK airport, including a legally binding framework with limits on noise, carbon emissions, air quality and surface access impacts under a ‘Green Controlled Growth’ strategy.

LLA was crowned 2024 European Airport of the year (10-25 million passengers) at the prestigious ACI EUROPE Best Airport Awards. The award recognised LLA’s performance and achievements across a wide range of disciplines, as well as all-round resilience and adaptability.

If approved, the plans would support a further 11,000 new jobs and increase the airport’s significant contribution to local and national economic growth. It would also improve transport links across the UK, increase consumer choice, and drive more competition between airlines.

Following a period of significant investment by LLAOL’s shareholders, Aena and InfraBridge, annual passenger numbers at LLA have grown by 50% in the last decade, from 11 million in 2014 to 17 million today – the fastest period of growth in the airport’s history.

The extension of this successful public-private partnership between Luton Rising and LLAOL, beyond the current concession end date of 2032, will be essential to deliver what will be one of the largest construction programmes for the town and the wider region in recent years.

Alberto Martin, Chief Executive Officer, London Luton Airport said: “We welcome the Chancellor’s growth speech today and now call on the Secretary of State for Transport to formalise the government’s approval of Luton’s expansion plans. Today, every £1 spent by passengers at the airport, allows the local authority to invest 53p directly into local community causes – 20 times more than any other UK airport. Luton is now at a tipping point with a generational opportunity to boost investment in public services further, which the airport’s growth will deliver. We are now focused on finalising our longer-term partnership with the council to make this expansion, the government’s growth policy, and Luton’s local ambition for sustainable economic growth a reality.”

Last year saw LLA take another key step towards its ambition to achieve Net Zero* for its airport emissions by 2040, following a multi-million-pound investment in a fleet of sustainable car park transfer buses and operational vehicles used across the airport.

Rodrigo Marabini Ruiz, Director of International Subsidiaries said: “The airport contributes a significant proportion of Luton Council’s budget each year, and we are proud to operate one of the UK’s most community-driven infrastructure assets that is focused on making a positive impact for that purpose. Increasing the airport’s capacity by over 70% sustainably will require an investment and operating partner with specialist skills and expertise, and as the world’s largest airport operators, we are ready to support Luton’s next chapter.”

Graeme Ferguson, Head of Airports at InfraBridge said: “We are proud that our leading public-private partnership with Luton Council has driven exceptional outcomes for Luton and all users of LLA, including our airline partners who will benefit from enhanced efficiency and increased capacity under these expansion plans. InfraBridge and Aena are committed to building on our success, providing the expertise and capital required to deliver new infrastructure and achieve an ambitious passenger target that closely aligns with the government’s growth mission.”