London Luton Airport wins Best European Airport award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

London Luton Airport (LLA) has been crowned European Airport of the year (10-25 million passengers) at the prestigious ACI EUROPE Best Airport Awards.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LLA was presented with the coveted award at ACI EUROPE’s Annual Congress and General Assembly in Istanbul, seeing off fierce competition from fellow finalists in the 10-25 million passengers category, Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez Airport and Brussels Airport.

The Best Airport Awards recognise excellence and outstanding achievement from across ACI EUROPE’s vast membership of airport operators. The Best Airport category is split into five awards by airport size to ensure that ‘the crème de la crème of the industry is given due focus’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LLA was commended by the judging panel for its strategic approach that has driven several key milestones over the past 12 months:

LLA CEO Alberto Martin receives the ACI Best European Airport Award at a ceremony in Istanbul

• Developed a ‘One Team, One Plan’ strategy to establish LLA as the UK’s simplest and friendliest major airport, focused on sustainable growth• Achieved Level 4 ‘Transformation’ of the ACI Airport Carbon Accreditation programme, with a net-zero target by 2040• Developed even greater choice for passengers following the introduction of 18 new shops and restaurants and two new passenger lounges • Launched an electrified express rail service enabling passengers to travel from central London to the LLA terminal in around 30 minutes• Maintained resilience to limit operational disruption following a major car park fire in October 2023• Delivered strong operational enhancements throughout the year • Established a collaborative approach to work with stakeholders, learn from one another and achieve more

Alberto Martin, Chief Executive Officer at London Luton Airport, commented: “We are all absolutely thrilled that ACI EUROPE has named London Luton Airport as one of Europe’s best airports. The award recognises LLA’s performance and achievements across a wide range of disciplines, as well as all-round resilience and adaptability.

"I am extremely proud of every member of LLA staff as this fantastic recognition is testament to the passion, commitment and professionalism shown by our dedicated teams across the airport who work so hard to deliver a simple and friendly passenger experience.”

ACI EUROPE is the European region of Airports Council International (ACI), the only worldwide professional association of airport operators. ACI EUROPE represents over 500 airports in 55 countries.