This jaw-dropping deal gets you a night on a luxury yacht hotel in central London – for less than the price of dinner and drinks

Fancy waking up on a superyacht without the superyacht price tag? This London hotel deal might be the closest you’ll ever get to living like the rich and famous – and it’s going for a bargain.

Right now on Wowcher, you can snap up a luxury overnight stay for two people on board a 4-star yacht hotel in London from just £119 total – and yes, that’s the full price for both of you, not per person.

Moored at Royal Victoria Dock, the Sunborn London Yacht Hotel gives you the kind of stay that turns heads – king-size bed, riverside views, full English brekkie, and interiors that look like they’ve come straight off a Bond set.

You can upgrade to an executive room with a private balcony if you want the full ‘billionaire in the marina’ effect – but even the standard rooms are plush, with big windows, flatscreen TVs and posh en-suites.

So, what’s the deal?

Inside the Sunborn: the grand staircase and chandelier set the tone for a stay that feels more Monaco than London. | Wowcher

One or two nights on the Sunborn London Yacht Hotel

Full English breakfast included each morning

Classic or Executive rooms (with optional balcony upgrade)

King-size beds, stylish bathrooms, tea and coffee, Wi-Fi and more

Top location just minutes from the O2, Greenwich and Canary Wharf

This isn’t just a gimmick stay – it’s an actual award-winning hotel that’s scooped Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Award for 2024. And it’s docked in one of London’s best bits for sightseeing and skyline snapping.

What can you do nearby?

Hop on the Emirates cable car right outside the dock for an unreal view of the capital, hit the shops at Westfield Stratford, catch a show at the ABBA Arena or explore the museums and planetarium in Greenwich. Then saunter back to your floating hotel for a nightcap in the bar.

Let’s face it – it’s different. It’s flash. And it’s usually pricey, which is why this deal (saving up to 72%) is such a no-brainer.

Perfect for birthdays, anniversaries or just giving someone a night to remember – but don’t hang about. Deals like this disappear faster than you can say “Is that our yacht?”

