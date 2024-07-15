Luton Airport: New express drop off zone opens in front of LLA terminal entrance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

London Luton Airport (LLA) has opened a new Express Drop Off zone to provide an even more convenient option for passengers looking to be dropped off directly in front of the terminal entrance.

The new Express Drop Off will operate 24 hours a day, alongside alternative free and paid-for drop off and pick up areas available in LLA’s Terminal Car Park 1 (TCP1), Mid Stay and Long Stay car parks.

The Express Drop Off will operate as a cashless and barrier-free system and will be in operation until a new combined drop off/ pick up area is complete, as part of works to rebuild the multi-storey car park lost to the fire last October.

Neil Thompson, Chief Operations Officer at London Luton Airport, commented: “As part of LLA’s commitment to offer even greater choice and a simple, friendly passenger experience, we continually look for opportunities to enhance facilities and offer greater convenience.

Passengers will now have the option to drop off directly in front of the LLA terminal

"The introduction of the new Express Drop Off zone provides a new, convenient option for those looking to arrive directly in front of the terminal entrance to drop off passengers.

“Drivers wishing to stay longer have a range of free and paid-for drop off, pick up and parking options to choose from at the airport.

"Additionally, for passengers choosing to arrive by public transport, the Luton Airport Express, the DART shuttle service from Luton Airport Parkway station and the ever-growing network of bus routes to the terminal means we can offer a fantastic range of public transport connections”.

Four ways to drop off/pick up at LLA

Express Drop off – closest to the terminal, charges apply (best for rapid drop offs closest to the terminal)

Terminal Car Park 1 (TCP1) – Just a 4-minute walk from the terminal, charges apply (best for those wanting to pick up closest to the terminal)

Mid Stay Car Park – 7 to 10 mins walk or shuttle bus transfer, free of charge (best for passengers looking to drop off/pick up close to the airport for free)

Long Stay Car Park – 10 mins transfer via free shuttle bus (best for those needing a little longer)