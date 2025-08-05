Luton Airport: See how it compares to others for delays and cancellations

Nobody likes delays, especially not during your holiday trip! So we’ve looked at the stats to see how Luton airport compares to others around the country for disruption in the summer.

Traffic Chart analysed flight cancellation and delay data from 25 airports using Civil Aviation Authority reports from May to August between 2022 and 2024.

Airports were scored between 0 to 10, with 10 being the worst reliability.

Luton Airport received a final score of 4.7 out of 10, placing it in joint fourth (with Edinburgh Airport). Passengers at Luton faced a cancellation rate of 0.7 per cent and delays averaging 24.2 minutes in 2024.

An aeroplane departs Luton airport. Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images

A London Luton Airport spokesperson said: “Flights can be delayed or cancelled for a variety of reasons, many of which are often outside our direct control, such as weather, air traffic restrictions and the late arrival of an aircraft. Despite this, the vast majority of departing flights are prepared and ready for take-off within the time required by the airline.”

At the top of the list, with the most disruption in summer was Gatwick Airport – with a score of 6.9 and 28 minutes of delays on average last year.

Martijn Hulshof, founder of Traffic Chart, said: "With the peak travel season now in full swing, thousands of Brits are already on the move, and delays and cancellations are having a very real impact. A 28-minute delay at Gatwick may not sound catastrophic, but it adds up to tens of thousands of hours of wasted time for families, holidaymakers, and business travellers alike.

"What’s more, the data shows that not all disruption is created equal. Airports like Southend and Manchester may share the same reliability score, but for very different reasons, whether it’s higher delay times or spiked cancellation rates. The same happens with Bristol Airport and Cardiff Wales Airport – both have cancellation rates of 0.8%, yet their average delay times differ by almost three minutes. This indicates that some airports are likely managing their operations more efficiently than others despite similar challenges.

"For passengers who experience significant delays or cancellations this summer, they may be entitled to compensation under current regulations if their flight is delayed by more than three hours or cancelled."