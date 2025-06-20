New Luton Arriva bus route will reconnect Meyrick Avenue

New route will start on Monday 21 July

Arriva is launching a brand-new bus route to better connect Luton’s communities.

From Monday 21 July 2025, the new Route 15 will link Luton town centre with Farley Hill via Meyrick Avenue.

The inspiration behind the change was customer feedback.

The new Route 15 has been developed in partnership with Luton Borough Council to improve local access and reconnect communities.

The service will run three return trips each day, offering a simple link to the town centre and connections to the wider bus network.

Network manager for Arriva Midlands, Matt King said: “We’ve been really encouraged by the response to our improvements on Route 15 earlier this year, particularly the extended journeys to Luton and Dunstable Hospital and Dunstable town centre.

“At the same time, we understand that the changes meant buses no longer served Meyrick Avenue and we know how important these local links are.

“If it’s important to our customers, then it’s important to us, so this new route reflects what we’ve heard.

“It’s great to be serving this area again and giving people a real alternative to the car.”

Arriva hopes this change will make a positive difference for residents in the area and will monitor usage over the coming months.

In addition to the new Route 15, Arriva will make minor timetable changes on Routes 13 and 14 from Sunday 20 July 2025:

Route 13 (Luton – Round Green): Will move to a 2-hourly frequency.

Route 14 (Luton – Round Green): Will continue to run hourly, with slightly adjusted times.

Full details and updated timetables are here: Arriva Luton to serve Meyrick Avenue again | Arriva Bus UK