New scanners at Luton airport means getting through security just got easier

London Luton Airport puts best foot forward with next generation security scanners.

Travelling just got easier! Over three quarters (77%) of flyers have previously had to remove their shoes in airport security, and a third (37%) have adapted their airport attire to account for security checks. With next generation security scanners successfully installed at London Luton Airport (LLA), passengers will no longer have these wardrobe worries and have never been more footloose and fancy free.

Research from LLA found that 30% of travellers feel restricted by what they can wear at the airport. Only 19% of passengers will wear boots at an airport because of the need to take them off, and 30% have previously avoided wearing boots to account for security when travelling, but this is now no longer a problem.

From cowboy boots to trainers and city-gent brogues, the new technology will mean passengers now don’t need to remove their footwear - resulting in faster security processing times, a simpler passenger experience and full fashion freedom for footwear connoisseurs.

London Luton Airport is making strides in passenger convenience with the installation of new next-gen security scanners, allowing travellers to breeze through security without the hassle of removing difficult footwear.

In fact, a quarter (25%) of travellers cited footwear as the first item of clothing considered when deciding on their airport ‘get up’, rising to 43% for Gen Z and 44% for younger millennial flyers.

A quarter (26%) of passengers dread the prospect of having to go barefoot, with travellers also feeling embarrassed (20%) and self-conscious (20%) at the prospect of revealing a hole in their sock whilst going through security.

The LLA research reveals that nearly half (46%) of flyers feel excited for a new era of simplified travel, with the top two most popular choices of heavy footwear whilst airborne being Timberlands (26%) and Dr Martens (23%).

With all security lanes at the airport now equipped with state-of-the-art body scanners and CT scanner technology, passengers travelling from LLA will benefit from quicker security checks. Travellers can also leave liquids and electronic items in their bags as they pass through security without having to separate electronics too. Current Government restrictions mean bottles and containers must still be limited to 100ml or less.

Neil Thompson, Chief Operations Officer at London Luton Airport, commented: "We were delighted to become one of the first major airports in the UK to offer the benefits of next generation security to passengers ahead of what was a busy and successful summer at London Luton Airport. This investment provides LLA with enhanced screening technology, significantly streamlining operations to ensure a simple, friendly airport experience for all of our guests.”

Early risers can also now take advantage of LLA’s newly launched Prebook Security initiative, another option designed to make the LLA security experience as quick and easy as possible. The free service allows passengers to skip security queues by reserving a 10-minute slot up to four days before travelling.