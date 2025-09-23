St Ives in Cornwall is a resort that inspires relaxation, exploration and wonder, all rolled into one. (Tim - stock.adobe.com)

Discover why St Ives has been voted the No. 1 foodie town Brits want to visit in the Sykes’ Staycation Index

If you’ve ever stayed in the stunning seaside sanctuary of St Ives, you’ll know the inner peace that lifts your soul the moment you arrive. If you haven’t - well, here’s your nudge.

With its icing sugar sands, idyllic harbour and a captivating charm that lingers long after you leave, this enchanting Cornish gem has a way of stealing your heart before you even realise it’s happened.

Framed by five beautiful beaches, each with its own distinct personality - from a frothy paddleboard paradise to a cliff-flanked Mediterranean-feel cove we christened the ‘Greek Beach’ - it’s a resort that inspires relaxation, exploration and wonder, all rolled into one.

Rosewall Retreat is the perfect base to explore St Ives and Cornwall. (Image: Kiss Photography)

Every summer, our eagerly-awaited St Ives experience starts with a hunt for the perfect base - a well-equipped, homely haven close enough to the action for spontaneous exploring yet peaceful enough to feel exclusive.

Hand-picked by Sykes Holiday Cottages for its glowing reviews and knockout location, Rosewall Retreat was everything we could have hoped for and more. Think open-plan charm and calming décor set across three stories of spacious comfort, with a sociable lounge for unwinding in the countryside, patio doors flung wide.

A well-equipped kitchen that made cooking a pleasure when we weren’t tempted by the irresistible eateries of St Ives - which was named the number one foodie town Brits most want to visit by Sykes’ Staycation Index report earlier this year - accompanies three high-ceiling bedrooms, four plush bathrooms and a seaside hideaway allure that instantly slowed our pace.

Set in a tranquil hillside nook just above the effervescent town, Rosewall Retreat restores vitality after a busy day by the sea, tucks you in at night and inspires you to linger a little longer on a lazy holiday morning.

The open plan living area at Rosewall Retreat in St Ives, Cornwall.

After parking up in our two handy allocated spaces and unpacking, we swapped shoes for sandals and strolled hand-in-hand down the hill, eager for a glimpse of the boomerang magic that draws us back each year.

Into Town, On Foot and in Love

The walk into town from Rosewall Retreat, although steep in parts, is something quite special, meandering towards teasing glimpses of turquoise sea with the soft hum of seagulls overhead. Ten minutes later, you’re in the thick of it: harbourside buzz, boutique browsing, sandy toes and seafood dreams at every turn.

It’s the kind of town where you can spend hours doing everything – or nothing at all.

The modern, fully-equipped kitchen at Rosewall Retreat, St Ives.

Thriving Fore Street was our daily guilty pleasure; we indulged in everything from traditional Cornish pasties and retro pick ‘n’ mix to irresistible handmade jewellery and paintings by local artists, capturing the very essence of the town.

Each day enjoyed its own laid-back rhythm, be that sunrise on Porthminster Beach, breakfast baps in hand, or a lazy afternoon sunbathing on hidden Porthgwidden - an idyllic white sand cove with calm waters, striking scenery and a quaint beach café begging a lunchtime bite.

Our nighttime passion was Harbour Beach at sunset, watching the colourful fishing boats bob and sway as we chose supper from an array of tapas, posh pizzas, fresh-caught fish and chips, and countless delicious a la carte offerings along the water’s edge.

Storybook Scenery

Rosewall Retreat at St Ives, Cornwall, has three beautiful high-ceiling bedrooms.

Tempted by a medley of routes on the pretty neighbouring South West Coastal Path, each intrepid clifftop ramble rewarded us with staggering ocean views, inspiring a short drive to one of Cornwall’s most spectacular secrets, Kynance Cove, on the sunniest day of our stay.

After parking above the cliffs, we took the familiar winding trail down to paradise - soft sands, craggy rock formations and crystal-clear waters like something from an exotic movie set, before donning wetsuits and swimming from beach to beach, using bodyboards as buoys.

Admiring the breathtaking rugged-green landscape from the water, drinking in unrivalled beauty as far as the eye could see, we soon worked up an appetite for jacket potatoes and homemade scones outside the clifftop café, where the bird’s eye view from colourful deckchairs was certainly worth the steps.

As our week rolled by all too fast in a happy reel of firsts and firm favourites, Rosewall Retreat became far more than just a base - it enhanced our entire holiday experience.

Coming home each evening felt like a reward: shedding sandy clothes, cracking open a bottle of wine and chatting on the sofa until the sun disappeared and tired eyes finally got the better of us.

We slept soundly, rose early and soaked up every single moment, relishing full English breakfasts at daybreak, chilled afternoons on the lawn and spontaneous games nights maximising precious family time in perfect surroundings.

Crack open a bottle of bubbly and soak up the countryside views at Rosewall Retreat, St Ives.

Content in each other’s company, we discovered and rediscovered, adventured and explored, embracing the chance to reconnect and recharge, enjoying old St Ives, new St Ives … and everything in between.

