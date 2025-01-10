Getting away doesn’t mean you have to travel abroad, there are plenty of fantastic places closer to home to enjoy a relaxing retreat.
We have put together a list of some of the best Airbnbs to stay in across Bedfordshire – whether you’re after a romantic break with your partner or somewhere to spend time with the little ones.
Get scrolling to see some of the gems hidden across our county.
1. The Hobbit House in Thorn
Live out your Bilbo Baggins fantasy and enjoy a break in a hobbit home. Set in the grounds of grade II listed Oakwell Park Manor House in Thorn, this mini house has a view of the lake and is close to Dunstable, Leighton Buzzard and Woburn. The rental property has a log burning fire, space for two guests and plenty of outdoor space! One review from 2025 read: "The Hobbit House is a charming cottage in a peaceful setting. It is so cosy and comfortable, a lovely mix of country decor and modern convenience. It was a perfect home from home while visiting family over Christmas." Photo: Airbnb/Lisa
2. Joan's House
In the same grounds in Thorn is another quaint little home - Joan's House. If you stay here, you will have access to the lake, free parking and a private garden with an outdoor dining area to relax in. In August, one reviewer said: "Such a cosy stay for the weekend! Super clean and smelt amazing. Lisa was so friendly and made us feel right at home!" Photo: Airbnb/Lisa
3. Charming 17th century character cottage
Nestled in the picturesque hamlet of Lower Woodside is this fabulous property. Forget drab interiors and no character, this 17th century cottage is oozing with charm. It used to be the village store and blacksmiths and has many of its original features like exposed beams and brickwork. This seems like the perfect setting for a break with friends - perhaps hosting a murder mystery night in the dining room. One review from 2025 read: "Had a lovely stay at Emma’s house. The house was beautiful and very spacious. Living room was huge and the log burner was the star of the show. The kitchen was well equipped even for a family Christmas!" Photo: Airbnb/Emma
4. Pear Tree Cottage
Enjoy some time in nature in the Pear Tree Cottage at Upper Wood End Farm in Marston Moretaine. The farm has pigs, horses, sheep and turkeys, and beautiful pond to help you reconnect with wildlife. There is space for three guests and an enclosed patio area to enjoy an evening tipple. One review from 2025 read: "Really friendly host, place was spotless and exactly as pictured. Really enjoyed the stay, was a lovely night in the country. Highly recommend." Photo: Airbnb/James
