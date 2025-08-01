Sun, sea and swap: LLA launches ‘Lilo-brary’ of pre-loved inflatables to combat plastic waste left behind by UK holidaymakers

LLA Lilo Exchange combats plastic waste with pre-loved inflatables

Each summer, holidaymakers will leave 20.9 million tonnes* of plastic waste in their holiday destinations, with inflatables one of the most frequently discarded ‘buy and bin’ items.

From the timeless and classic lilo (47%) to flamingo rings (31%) and oversized unicorn floats (24%), inflatables are an essential holiday staple for many families (41%). However, over a third (36%) of people admit that they’ve bought inflatables while on holiday, only to use them once.

In the past year, over half (51%) of holiday goers have purchased a new inflatable to take on holiday. However, several never make it home, as they are ditched on average after just eight days. This equates to over 54.5 million* abandoned inflatables that are left on holiday - enough to circle the world twice* when laid end to end.

The survey1, commissioned by London Luton Airport (LLA), revealed top reasons include limited suitcase space (27%), punctures (19%), a lack of use at home (17%) and the faff of deflating (12%).

Over half of those surveyed (61%) were open to buying ‘pre-loved’ holiday items, and more than a third (36%) have regifted them for fellow holidaymakers to use. Four in five (83%) would consider donating unwanted inflatables at the end of a trip, with 72% expressing a desire to be more environmentally responsible when holidaying.

In response, London’s ‘simplest and friendliest’ airport has launched a lilo-brary of free, pre-loved inflatables with the ‘LLA Lilo Exchange’, enabling departing holidaymakers to drop off and pick up pre-loved floats before flying off (available while stocks last).

Returning flyers can drop off their used lilos as they arrive back on UK soil, in exchange for a free Fast Track security pass for their next journey from LLA.

The ‘LLA Lilo Exchange’ is fully stocked with everything from lilos to rubber rings and inflatable dolphins or crocodiles, offering responsibly sourced options for both adults and children.

The initiative is part of the airport's ‘LLA Resort’ summer campaign which offers passengers exclusive deals with retailers across the airport, exciting competitions, unexpected giveaways and moments of in-terminal surprise and delight, all designed to help passengers to get their holiday started.

Clare Armstrong, Head of Guest Experience at London Luton Airport, says:“We’re thrilled to launch London Luton Airport’s ‘LLA Lilo Exchange’ this summer - a fun and environmentally responsible way to highlight our simple and friendly passenger experience. As we all know, inflatables are one of the most loved holiday staples to travel with and, contrary to the belief of nearly half (45%) of passengers, deflated inflatables are allowed through airport security. Our Lilo Exchange aims to provide a fun way to encourage people to travel more responsibly by bringing back unwanted inflatables, so that other holidaymakers jetting off from LLA can do the same.”

With an estimated 2.5 million3 people set to fly from LLA this summer, top departing destinations4 include Spain’s paradise island of Palma de Mallorca and popular cities like Faro and Malaga. The ‘LLA Lilo Exchange’ is just one more reason to get in the holiday mood before you’ve even taken off.

To celebrate Jet2’s first summer of operations at LLA, sunseekers can also be in with a chance to win a free seven-night holiday for four from LLA to the four-star+ Enotel Lido Resort in Madeira, and free Fast Track security passes. Complete this form to be in with a chance of winning.

The top 10 most abandoned items on holiday exposed:

Sandals / flip flops / beach shoes (32%) Sunglasses (24%) Beach towels and mats (22%) Books (20%) Sun hats and caps (18%) Swimwear (16%) Inflatable lilos (12%) Snorkelling sets (12%) Travel games (cards, compact board games) (11%) Inflatable pool / beach toys / pool rings (10%)