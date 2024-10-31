Surging ahead: Bus recovery strongest in Central Bedfordshire - local MP reacts

The number of passengers using buses to get around Central Bedfordshire has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, new research shows.

Bus usage in Central Bedfordshire is 16% higher before Covid-19 - higher than any other region in the whole country - according to the Evaluation of Bus Service Improvement Plan report from Systra and Frontier Economics commissioned by the Department for Transport.

Passenger journeys on local bus services are still below pre-pandemic levels in 14 of 20 regions – and range from 63% of pre-pandemic levels in Hertfordshire to the most robust recovery in Central Bedfordshire, up 116% compared to 2019.

The exact reasons for why Central Bedfordshire is storming ahead of other regions will be considered by the government in the final analysis due next year.

Alex Mayer MP in Westminster

Hailing the “fantastic” stats, local MP Alex Mayer, who is a member of Parliament’s Transport Select Committee in Westminster, said: “Buses are really important. When more people use them, that helps cut traffic jams and pollution, which is vital in a climate emergency. I urge even more people to get on board our local buses, as attracting more passengers is the number one best way to ensure we have a thriving and sustainable transport system.”

Studies show that buses are good for our health, good for the economy and good for the environment.