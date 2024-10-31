The Headland is an iconic clifftop oasis overlooking Newquay’s world-famous Fistral beach.

Visitors can unwind and relax in the heavenly five-bubble spa before dining in The Headland’s new restaurant, RenMor, which has sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean

A phenomenal sea-facing five-star hotel offering outstanding leisure facilities, fabulous food and an air of finesse, whether you’re looking for exhilarating surf, indulgent spa or unrivalled Atlantic views, The Headland blends bygone charm with modern pizzaz to suit every taste and pace.

Striking on approach, enchanting on entrance, step through its revolving doors into a world of traditional hospitality and timeless English ambiance, where revitalisation is everywhere and relaxation effortless. From classic, ultra-comfy double rooms to chic sea-view suites with the ultimate wow-factor, grandeur waits around every corner with colourful lounges, secluded cocktail nooks, al fresco sun terrace and mouthwatering menus setting the scene for a truly exceptional stay.

In need of a little pampering after a few days’ hiking the picturesque South West Coastal path, my husband and I chose The Headland for its five-bubble spa and award-winning heavenly £10 million AquaClub, open all year round for bubbling indoor and outdoor bliss.

Warmly welcomed with a guided tour on check in, our stunning sea-view suite exceeded every expectation – spacious, inviting and immaculate with antique four poster bed, roll top bath, rainfall shower and balcony beholding the thrashing sea in stormy glory.

Splendidly Victorian with comfy sofa, dressing table, mini fridge and flat screen TV, we settled into our plush surroundings with Belgian chocolates and a glass of fizz, watching surfers chase the waves before slipping on our robes and succumbing to aqua serenity.

Complimentary for hotel guests and bookable for the public, this glamorous wellness complex offers panoramic ocean vistas, Mediterranean-style restaurant and six indoor and outdoor pools including a vitality pool, tranquil lane pool, bubble beds, feature pool and jacuzzi.

One of the stunning, spacious sea-view suites at The Headland.

Alternating waters in tune with the weather, we spent early evening relaxing outside in the effervescent turquoise of the sunset spa before wave-watching with a latte on poolside loungers.

A delightful aperitif to dinner in The Headland’s outstanding new ocean-view restaurant, RenMor, succulent coal-cooked ribeye steaks with thousand-layer fries and honey roasted chantenay carrots celebrated the hotel’s AA rosette with every moreish mouthful.

Twice-baked Cornish cheese soufflé and Manjari ganache with poached cherries served an eclectic symphony of flavours in immaculate surroundings, whilst tall windows running the length of the restaurant showcased sunset in all its glory.

With its very own surf school, adjacent golf course and vibrant Newquay right on the doorstep for an adrenaline rush, fairway days and a pulsating seaside atmosphere, the elegant Headland enjoys universal appeal.

The Headland’s outstanding new restaurant, RenMor, has stunning views of The Atlantic.

A dream destination for coastal walks, clifftop sea gazing and stunning beaches, no Newquay adventure is complete without a visit to Healeys Cornish Cyder Farm – home of the iconic Rattler Cyder and England's oldest whiskey distillery – where the humble apple inspires an unforgettable day out.

Packed with history, humour and interactive fun, whether you’re taking a guided tour or paying a passing visit at your leisure, you’ll find a museum, 3,000-tree orchard, friendly farmyard animals and whole new respect for fruit in the heart of the pretty Penhallow countryside.

Treated to the ultimate VIP experience – an exclusive adult-only tour immersing up to 10 guests in the art of cyder and spirit making from orchard, workshop and state-of-the-art apple press, to production halls, bottling, kegging and tasting – we were thrilled to become Honouree Cydermasters on this ingenious behind-the-scenes adventure.

Beginning with a ride on Big Bertha, a vintage 1950s Fordson Major tractor, the intimate hour and a half tour culminates in the Secret Cellar Bar, offering tastings of Healeys’ limited edition products, including the 15-year single malt whiskey, limited edition rum, 10-year brandy, and the cyders.

A taster session at Healeys Cornish Cyder Farm.

A glass of Tresor Classic Cuvee, an effervescent sparkling wine made from Healeys’ own Truro vineyard grapes, was the perfect toast to the family's triumph as Cornwall’s largest independent cyder maker and the region’s first distillery in 300 years.

For more information and to book visit www.healeyscyder.co.uk

To book a stay at The Headland Hotel and Spa visit www.headlandhotel.co.uk or call 01637 872211.