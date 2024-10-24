Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I ran my first ever half marathon in the beautiful city Palma and made memories in Mallorca that will always stay with me.

I am part of a run club and have competed in a few races this year. But, I had never took part in a half marathon before Sunday 22 October - and had never run 21.6k. The furthest I had ran before the race was 16k, so it is safe to say I was very nervous for it and the fear of the unknown. Would I be able to run that extra 5k?

There’s nothing better really than racing your first half marathon in Palma. It was stunning. And if you like the idea of racing a half marathon in the capital of Mallorca and want to sign up for next year - I highly urge you to do it. It was amazing and an experience that I will always remember.

Running along the seafront with so many others, and supporters cheering you on, as well as bands and music really made for an incredible atmosphere and pushes you along. Getting the chance to run along the cobbled streets in Palma and running past the breathtaking Cathedral is quite something.

I stayed in Hotel Riu Playa Park which was around a 10 minute drive away from Palma and it was a great location and hotel for the weekend. The food served in the hotel is everything you could want and need, especially to fuel before the half marathon, and it is also located near a party scene which is amazing for after the race. I headed to the Mega Park Playa club after the half marathon where many beers were consumed - and there was a lot of dancing to hilarious German music (albeit on very very sore legs).

On the day of the race I left the hotel at around 6:15am and the race started at 8am. This gave me time to sort myself out before the run, putting on my race bib, dropping off my bag and warming up. Then the TUI Palma Half Marathon began with a beautiful, picturesque run through the historic streets of Palma.

Me with friends after the race had finished. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

Getting to run and enjoy the views as the sun came up was amazing. There were water stations along the way and everyone really supported me. When I was struggling at around 17k one man shouted to me “Vamos!!”. There were people of different nationalities, some dressed up in costumes for example I spotted a man in a shark costume, and lots of friends running together.

I found the race challenging as there are a few hills and inclines along the way - and at one point I really wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to finish. But once I crossed that finish line and had the medal handed to me it was all worth it. I felt on cloud nine, and had that good old runner’s high feeling. I hugged those that did it with me and sprawled myself across the ledge with the view of Palma Cathedral in front of me.

TUI Palma Half Marathon medal 2024. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

The views during the half marathon and the sights you get to enjoy after, and during your weekend in Palma, makes this TUI race really something special. And now the pain and soreness of the legs have gone it is safe to say I would do it again.

During the weekend I also explored the town Sóller which is well-known for its wooden train and being in the heart of the ‘valley of the oranges’. I visited its main square – Plaza de la Constitución – which is lined with numerous bars and cafés and boasts the stunning Sant Bartomeu church. It has a tram linking the town and its port which is so lovely to see, and the port itself is beautiful. I hiked up to a viewing point at the top which gives you a panoramic view of the port.

Sóller, Spain. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

The TUI Palma Half Marathon gives you the chance to not only feel proud of yourself and your achievement but also gives you memories for a life. You can explore the beautiful city Palma and the likes of the stunning town Sóller, and enjoy the sunshine and party vibes of Mallorca. If you are beating around the bush on entering a half marathon, or are now feeling inspired - book this one and thank me later.

When signing up for the TUI Palma Marathon Mallorca 2025 you can opt for a full or half marathon, or a 10k run. The race ticket includes all your fees and insurance, plus some great social events for you to eye up your competition before the race and celebrate with them afterwards.

