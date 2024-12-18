I stayed in what I personally would say is one of the best spa hotels in Bath - a beautiful and luxurious stay in a beautiful city.

I stayed at Bath Spa Hotel for a weekend getaway and it did not disappoint. I was looking for somewhere that would be luxurious and would leave me feeling refreshed and rejuvenated, and it certainly did that.

The hotel itself is around a 10 to 15 minute walk from Bath’s main city centre with its many shops, restaurants and beautiful Christmas markets at this time of year. I actually loved how the hotel is set away from the main city centre as it forces you to walk in and take in the sights. It helps too that the hotel is set in beautiful grounds.

It stands proud within seven acres of private grounds, and all you have to do is take a pleasant stroll across Pulteney Bridge and you are in Bath’s historic centre. The building has beautiful Georgian architecture and as soon as you arrive and see the building you know you are going to be having a very special stay.

Macdonald Bath Spa Hotel. (Photo: Bath Spa/Facebook) | Bath Spa/Facebook

Of course, the one aspect that makes the hotel even better is the fact it has a spa, allowing you to really unwind and relax. I took a leisurely swim in the pool, and enjoyed a very relaxing time in the hot jacuzzi outside, as well as making use of the sauna and steam rooms. You can book a spa treatment here or even a spa break or day package if you are more interested in a spa stay at the hotel.

The room I stayed in was really spacious with a comfy King-sized bed and an en suite, with dressing gowns in the wardrobe to be used for the spa facilities. The furniture is very plush and you really get a taste of luxury while staying at the hotel. At this time of year it is also full of beautiful Christmas decorations and you are greeted to a huge Christmas tree as you walk into the grand lobby.

Macdonald Bath Spa Hotel. (Photo: Bath Spa/Facebook) | Bath Spa/Facebook

I dined at the hotel for dinner and the food was great with options from a festive to à la carte menu. The staff were all so friendly and everyone in the room was waited upon promptly and enjoyed their evenings. The restaurant is in the once magnificent ballroom of the original house so it is a really lovely and grand room. There was even a proposal during dinner - and I must say it is a very nice venue for it. You can pop to Colonnade Bar afterwards which has a sophisticated and relaxed atmosphere where you can choose from a variety of cocktails.

You can book a bed and breakfast stay at the hotel, and breakfast was held in the same room as dinner. There was a great spread of food and juices to choose from and you can also order from the menu. I went for a full English breakfast and it was delicious. It’s a great option to have breakfast before having another day exploring Bath.

Bath itself is beautiful and a great place to stay for a weekend away. There are so many shops and restaurants, and places of interest to see including the Roman Baths and Bath Abbey.

Staying at Bath Spa Hotel allows you to have the most relaxing and enjoyable stay in a beautiful city. And trust me, you won’t want to leave.