Passengers travelling from London Luton Airport (LLA) can now benefit from additional routes to Italian hotspots Rome and Milan, courtesy of Wizz Air.

On October 26, Wizz Air launched an offering of 11 flights per week from LLA to Rome Fiumicino and Milan Malpensa. From 1 December, the airline will bolster its Italian connections further with the launch of a new, year-round service between LLA and the canal-woven city of Venice.

Simon Harley, Interim Director of Aeronautical Revenue at London Luton Airport, commented: “A commitment to bringing even greater choice is a cornerstone of London Luton Airport’s simple and friendly passenger experience. The launch of these exciting new routes to Rome, Milan, and Venice, and the prospect of experiencing the sights, sounds and flavours of three such iconic Italian cities, is fabulous news for the millions of passengers who choose to fly from LLA each year. LLA’s relationship with Wizz Air continues to go from strength to strength and it’s hugely exciting to see the airline continuing to diversify its route network at LLA with three such sought-after destinations.”

The launch of the new services is timed perfectly for culture vultures heading to Rome for the Romaeuropa Festival that runs until 16 November and celebrates music, dance and theatre across several of the city’s historic venues. Literature lovers can also head to Milan for BookCity Milano (10 - 16 November), a city-wide celebration of books, reading, authors and workshops.

Wizz Air bring new Italy routes to London Luton Airport

Yvonne Moynihan, Managing Director at Wizz Air UK, said:“We are pleased to further expand our operations and connectivity from London Luton Airport with the launch of new routes to two of Italy’s most iconic cities – Rome and Milan. The UK is one of Wizz Air’s key strategic markets, and this expansion underscores our commitment to offering UK and Italian travellers an even broader selection of exciting destinations at the lowest fares. We extend our sincere thanks to our passengers for their continued trust in Wizz Air and to London Luton Airport for their ongoing partnership and support.”

Next Spring, Wizz Air will extend its LLA route network further with the launch five additional routes to sun-soaked Spanish gems including Bilbao, Barcelona, Madrid, Valencia and Seville.