Wizz Air unveils five new routes to Spain from Luton with scavenger hunt for tickets
The airline will start flying to Bilbao, Barcelona, Madrid, Valencia and Seville in Spain on March 29, 2026
There will be 10 flights a week to Barcelona, and one connection between Luton and Madrid each day.
Fares start from £17.99 and tickets are now available now.
To celebrate the new routes, Wizz Air is running a scavenger hunt – in London, not Luton – giving people the chance to win flights to one of the destinations.
A set of clues and times have been shared on the Wizz Air Instagram page – leading participants to three Spanish landmarks around the capital.
The first person to reach each of the landmarks will get to claim the prize. So unless any Lutonians are wandering around London, it’s not likely that anyone from near the airport will have the chance to bag a free flight.
Yvonne Moynihan, Managing Director at Wizz Air UK, said: "We are excited to announce not one, but five new Spanish routes from our base at London Luton Airport. While some airlines stick to siestas, we're bringing serious competition with our signature low fares and high-efficiency model. We are proud to do things the WIZZ way – always customer-first making travel accessible and affordable to all with unbeatable value flying brand new aircraft.
"We're not just adding new routes - we're here to shake up the status quo with more choice and flexibility. providing more opportunities to create unforgettable travel experiences. Let's Wizz, Let's Vamos!”
