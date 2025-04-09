Your guide to a smooth journey from Luton Airport this Easter

London Luton Airport. Picture: Olivia Preston

With Luton airport expected to be particularly busy this month, we have some tips for you to make your trip from the terminal as smooth as can be!

New research by Go.Compare suggests that Luton will be the busiest airport in the UK in April.

The study combined departing flight data from the CAA and ONS to reveal which airports have the highest number of flights leaving next month – compared to their yearly total.

According to the figures, Luton will be the busiest airport. In 2024, 8,308 flights left Luton in April, which is around 8.5 per cent of its yearly total - the highest percentage of any airport.

To alleviate some of that pre-holiday worry, here are some tips from the airport to help you travel stress-free from Luton Airport itself:

First off is packing: This should go without saying but to save yourself some drama at security and baggage check, make sure you are not carrying anything prohibited. Firearms and explosives are obviously right out – but watch out for sharp objects (including knives or scissors over a certain length), and flammable liquids.

Getting there: You are advised to get to the airport around two or three hours before your flight. Check with your airline for specifics.

Checking in: Save yourself some time and check in online before you get to the airport – at least you won’t have to queue for that.

Essentials: Keep a pouch with some of your must-have items like your boarding pass, passport, medication etc, so you’re not rummaging around trying to find them.

Keep them in your bags: New scanners at the airport mean that you don’t need to remove your liquids (no need for a clear bag now) or your electronics. You just need to put your bag in the tray, walk through the scanners then make your way through duty-free. But remember that there is still a 100ml-limit for liquids – so empty your water bottle and refill it using one of the fountains airside.

The airport has a fast track service to get you through security into Departures faster – starting at £4.

Keep your devices charged: sometimes you may be asked to turn on your phone or tablet for security, so be sure to have a power-bank and cables on you.

This is also the case for those travelling with children – download some games and movies to keep them entertained. Rhys Jones, travel expert at Go.Compare, said: “If you haven’t yet decided where to fly from for an Easter break, it’s worth choosing your airport carefully to avoid busy terminals and possible delays. But, if you don’t have this flexibility, a little preparation goes a long way in making your journey less stressful.

“Arriving early is a simple way to avoid unnecessary stress, giving you enough time to check in, pass through security, and grab a coffee before your flight. Packing light can also make all the difference, especially as you can skip the wait at bag check-in. And don’t forget to check in online where possible - this can save you time and help you avoid more queues at the airport.”