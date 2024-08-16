Audio reveals moment boy, 8, saved mum's life calling 999 after she had severe allergic reaction to medication
Audio has revealed the moment a hero eight-year-old boy saved his mum's life after she had a deadly allergic reaction - calling 999 and telling operators: "Mummy can't breathe."
Ryan Reid called paramedics after noticing his mum Alicia, 27, was suffering a serious case of anaphylaxis at their home in Kidderminster, Worcestershire. Alicia was unable to breathe and talk after she had a severe allergic reaction to prescribed antibiotics in August 2023.
Ryan kept his composure and rang 999 from the house phone. He calmly talked call-handlers through his mum's symptoms and gave them her date of birth, address and postcode before paramedics arrived. Doctors later told Alicia her allergic reaction could have been fatal if Ryan had not called for help when he did.
During the phone call, Ryan can be heard saying: "She's not getting any better. She's taken her inhaler but it’s still not working. She's sitting down but she's not asleep but she feels sick. I've asked her if she needs a drink, but she said no. But she just can't breathe."
Alicia said: "It just shows how calm he was the whole time. He did brilliantly and we're obviously very proud. He let the ambulance crew know where my inhalers were, my name, he just basically let them know everything. I tried to point to the antibiotics, he picked them up and said that I had one of those. He saved my life.”
