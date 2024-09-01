Biker falls off Yamaha motorcycle after police catch him speeding 127mph using a road like a race track
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dramatic video (click to play above) shows how a motorcyclist sped away from police - clocking 127mph - before falling off while taking a corner at a lower speed. Ricky Catchpole, 33, of Cotswold Close, Bedford, was riding his Yamaha R1 motorcycle on the A5 when he was recorded travelling at 127mph. His motorcycle was displaying no number plate at the time.
When officers attempted to stop him, he made off at excessive speed and was pursued by police for a short distance before he fell off the bike when trying to take a tight corner - causing the police to catch up with the reckless rider.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Catchpole was convicted at court following a trial and was hit with a month's driving ban and a whopping fine and costs of OVER £5,000. The penalties would have been far less severe if he had just stopped for the officers and accepted a ticket for speeding. The A5 road has been the site of several fatal collisions this year, with many more in recent years, which is why much activity takes place on this road. Unfortunately, the rider in this case had learned a hard lesson about the consequences of riding at such a speed and then trying to flee the police.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.