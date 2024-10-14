Bizarre video shows the moment a suspected burglar is found underneath a bed - hiding from police
Watch bodycam footage of the moment a suspected burglar is found underneath a bed, hiding from police, before asking officers, “What’s up? Am I wanted?”
The 43-year-old man was wanted by officers who found him at a property in Coalpit Heath in South Gloucestershire.
He was suspected of stealing garden machinery, power tools and bicycles from garages and garden sheds.
Police found the man hiding underneath a bed on October 1 and promptly arrested him. He has since been released on bail pending further investigation.
The arrest was part of a seven day shoplifting and burglary crackdown in the area by Avon and Somerset Police, which began on September 25.
