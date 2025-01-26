This video More videos

A new episode of Caught On Camera looks at some of the heroic animal rescues in the UK - including a dog that fell 14 foot into a river.

Watch a dramatic and heartwarming compilation of animal rescues, in a special episode of Caught On Camera. In one of the clips, a dog is saved by the RNLI after falling into the River Thames.

With 10 minutes left of a rising tide, the volunteer crew made the short distance across the river and arrived on scene within 60 seconds. The crew saw the dog’s owner leaning over the Thames Path wall, looking into the water where the dog was clawing at the wall and whimpering. The lifeboat’s crew were able to get the dog safely on board. The dog, named Freddie, was then wrapped in a blanket, dried off and returned to his owner.

RNLI rescue dog after 14ft fall into river | RNLI

In another clip, a fire crew use heavy cutting equipment to free a sheep that was firmly wedged between two walls. Hilarious footage shows how the team took over two hours to recover the escapee sheep, which had become tightly nestled between two farm buildings - even using an angle grinder and sledge hammer during the painstaking rescue mission.

“Eventually after clearing the debris, we pulled it through.” A spokesperson for the service said that the fire team “wool stop at nothing to save the day”. They added: “We understand these accidents wool happen, but thankfully our crews certainly raised the baah with this job.”