Watch the moment a thug smashed the window of a Starbucks cafe, before being caught wandering around with a stolen metal pole.

Video footage (click to play above) captures the moment when a man smashed a Starbucks window with a glass bottle - before walking around with a metal pole he had stolen earlier from another restaurant.

Lee Chignell, 33, was arrested by officers armed with Tasers, in the early hours of 20 October after being captured on CCTV smashing the window.

Lee Chignell caught smashing a window at Starbucks | Cambs Police

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday (21 October), where he was sentenced to 10 weeks in prison, suspended for a year, after admitting criminal damage, possession of offensive weapon in a public place and theft, having stolen the metal pole from Middletons Steakhouse in Bridge Street.

However, after being released from court, the following day he was arrested again and recalled to prison.

Police have not released further details on his recall.

PC Oliver Thomas, who investigated, said: “When officers arrived, Chignell threw the glass bottle at them, but fortunately it missed.

“Thankfully we were able to arrest him before he committed any further crime that night.”