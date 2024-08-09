This video More videos

This is the horrifying moment a “death wish” driver high on drink and drugs smashed into a taxi at 90mph killing two women and a six-year-old boy.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shocking CCTV shows the moment the grey BMW, driven by Joe-Lewis Tyler, ploughed into a taxi and killed three people - including a toddler. Horror footage (click to play above) captures how Tyler, who was drunk and high on drugs, lost control of his BMW 3-series and sent the taxi spinning ‘180 degrees and ended up on a grass verge’.

‘Downed Jagerbombs before driving’

Tyler, 34, had downed five pints and four Jagerbomb and Sambuca shots as well as taking cocaine and cannabis before getting behind the wheel on Feb 22 this year. He was uninsured and driving erratically and at high speeds when he crashed, killing six-year-old Leo Painter who had just been picked up from school at 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6-year-old boy died from injuries

Taxi driver Courtney Hemming, 26, and Claire Adkins, 39, who was escorting Leo to his foster home, died at the scene on the A44 on Spetchley Road in Worcester. Meanwhile Leo was rushed to hospital but died of multiple injuries the next day.

Tyler was arrested at the scene and tests revealed he had up to 215 milligrams of alcohol per 100ml of blood – the legal limit being 80ml. An average reading showed he had 159ml – still almost twice the legal limit. Blood tests also showed high levels of cocaine and cannabis in his system.

Jail sentence for dangerous driver

Tyler, who spent three weeks in hospital after suffering a broken shin and having spinal surgery, pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving. He was jailed for 18 years at Worcester Crown Court but will be eligible for release after serving 12 years.

Joe-Lewis Tyler (left) downed five pints and four Jagerbomb and Sambuca shots as well as taking cocaine and cannabis before crashing his car, killing Leo Painter, 6 (right). | SWNS

‘Near death experience’

One driver said he was travelling so fast she was “fearful for her safety” while another said Tyler almost hit her car at 100mph. She described the terrifying near-miss as a “near death experience”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said Tyler was “driving like an idiot” and had a “death wish”. The court heard his passenger Mr Smith-Green also suffered serious injuries including a damaged spleen and dislocated hip.

Tribute to son

Leo’s heartbroken mum Gemma, 28, paid tribute to her “wonderful” PAW Patrol-loving son. She said: “I'm glad this is over after a long five months he's got justice, but it will never be enough it will never bring that beautiful little boy of mine back.

Gemma, who had been looking forward to Leo coming to live with her again when he died, added: "He always had a smile on his face and was a bundle of fun. I’m heartbroken that I won’t see him again.