Chilling CCTV captures the moment an armed thug left two people injured after storming into a computer shop firing a shotgun.

An armed thug captured on chilling CCTV storming into a computer shop in broad daylight armed with a shotgun has been jailed for eight years. Azeem Hussain, 26, was part of a gang which targeted a business in Smethwick, West Mids., leaving two men in their 40s with gunshot wounds.

Shocking video (click to play above) shows a Ford Fiesta pulling up outside City Computers in Smethwick, West Mids., before a group of masked yobs started attacking the store. Two thugs wielding axes are seen, in the footage, as they smash the windows of the shop while two others head inside brandishing shotguns.

One can then be seen blasting towards a closed door with the deadly firearm before kicking it open and making his way into a back office. Two of the intruders then suddenly run back out of the room and towards their getaway vehicle while their accomplices continue to trash the store.

One victim was hit in the arm by a bullet while another suffered a neck injury but 'miraculously' survived the attack at midday on January 12 last year. Detectives launched an investigation and identified Jamal Hussain, 22, as the driver of the Ford Fiesta following CCTV and mobile phone enquiries.

CCTV footage from the previous day showed the gang scouting out the route from their addresses in Walsall, West Mids., to Bertram Road and surrounding area. There were also numerous calls between the gang during the morning of the violent attack.

Hussain fled the country soon after the incident but was arrested at Birmingham Airport following his return to the UK in May this year. Hussain, from Walsall admitted firearms offences was jailed for nine years and two months at Worcester Crown Court yesterday (12/9).

Four men, also from Walsall, have already been jailed for their part in the attack, which was part of an ongoing family feud. Last August Haider Shabir, 21 was jailed for 14 years, Mohammed Uwais Latif, 24 for nine years and ten months and Mohammed Tayyib Wajid, 26 was caged for 21 months.

In April, Ahmed Aumair, 21, was jailed for 12 years and six months. Detective Inspector Francis Nock, from the force's Major Crime Unit, said: “All six men involved in this planned armed attack have been convicted and sentenced.

“Azeem Hussain was a key player in this operation and has received a lengthy jail sentences to reflect this.

“This could have easily been a fatal attack but miraculously, the injuries of the two victims were not serious.